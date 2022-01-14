Assurance crooner Davido has taken to his official Instagram story to lament about his December 2021

The singer didn't realise how much millions he spent until recently when he decided to balance his account

The father of three seemed to be shocked over how much he spent as he noted that he needed to make

Davido was one of the Nigerians who had a really Detty December as he shared photos and videos on his social media page.

The father of three, however, did not seem to track the how much he was spending during the festive season as he recently did the account.

Davido was shocked that he spent so much last year that he had to share how he felt on his Instagram story.

Davido write about his Detty December. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Just did some accounting yea. That was a very f*cking experience December Jesus!!! Nah man we need to up the score.

Naso e do last year

Nigerian singer, Davido’s New Year resolution for 2022 appears to be keeping fit going by his recent post on social media.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Davido shared a series of videos of him working out with a personal trainer.

In the snaps, Davido was seen seriously sweating as he wiped his face with a white towel. In another post, the singer skipped several times with a jumping rope. However, that was not all, Davido was also seen jogging around with his instructor and also did some breath control exercises and stretches after the hectic session.

It wasn’t long before many of Davido’s numerous fans started to talk about his new fitness journey. While many people applauded him and said his six-packs was loading, others did not take the singer seriously.

2022 watchword

Davido noted that his watchword for the year 2022 is to make money and ignore.

Davido has been known to be one celebrity who loves to document his daily activities on social media and he no doubt enjoys the hype that comes from it.

However, the Risky crooner seems to want his year 2022 to be on a more lowkey note going by his recent post online.

Source: Legit.ng