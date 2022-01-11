Top Nigerian singer, Davido, appears to want to take things differently this new year, 2022, going by his recent post

The music star went online to reveal his new watchword for the year and fans have reacted to it

Davido noted that his 2022 would be guided by his motto which is to make money and ignore things

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has noted that his watchword for the year 2022 is to make money and ignore.

Davido has been known to be one celebrity who loves to document his daily activities on social media and he no doubt enjoys the hype that comes from it.

However, the Risky crooner seems to want his year 2022 to be on a more lowkey note going by his recent post online.

Davido shares his motto for 2022. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Twitter page, Davido noted that his motto for 2022 is to make money and ignore naysayers.

See the post below:

This is coming after the singer was called out by a Unilag student for owing him N1 million since 2020 after refusing to pay for a stuffed doll he purchased.

A number of Twitter users had also accused Davido of doing a lot of audio giveaways as they asked for an update on the N250 million he donated to orphanages across Nigeria.

Nigerians react

Soon after Davido revealed his motto for 2022, many of his fans reacted and some asked questions. Read some comments below:

Kingabcos:

“We no more rise by lifting others?”

Ogegabriel:

“Gbam, but I no sure say you fit ignore ooo.”

Dahrmmy_buoyant:

“Now you Dey reason like big wiz.”

Unruly__xxv_:

“Something Wizkid has been doing years ago till now.”

Donjah.nourish:

“BABA want to be like him mentor wizkid.”

Solo_richiee:

“Wizkid don inspired him.”

Interesting.

