Olamide is the latest music superstar to react to Shatta Wale's rant about the music industry in Nigerian and Ghana

Shatta Wale called out Nigerian musicians after his show at a stadium in Ghana blasting them for not selling out

A fan asked Olamide why he hasn't responded and he gave a modest reply to him, Nigerians has reacted to his response

Ghanaian music star, Shatta Wale made headlines after calling out Nigerian superstars during his show at Kumasi stadium.

The Ghanaian star said Nigerian so-called superstars are not filling up stadium, with his comments igniting reactions on social media.

Olamide responds to Shatta Wale's rant. Credit: @shattawalenima @olamide

Source: Instagram

A fan asked Olamide about Shatta Wale's comments and he gave a modest reply to him.

The fan asked whether Shatta Wale matter did not concern him, and Olamide said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Telling someone how you feel does not hurt as much as saying nothing at all."

Check the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Olamide's comment on Shatta Wale's rant.

Legit.ng picked some of their comments, read below:

Chanty_skitchen:

"Silence speaks volumes."

Dee_billionaire:

"Na portable & Vic o get this fight kilo kan Don."

Sir_eltee:

"I think he wants attention and replying him is like giving him exactly what he wants. Silence sometimes hurts more than words!"

Badman.0g:

"Now Nigerians get two problem shatta and Buhari aww."

Adeoluolatomide:

"Shatta Wale is not worth the reply. Make una leave am to dey bark."

Official_bobby_fredrick:

"Someone should get shattered wale always ultra sanitary pad, it looks like he has heavy flow mensuration pains."

Nutritionusoyinade:

"Sometimes you don't have to say a word to those who deserve your silence..anger takes a lot of energy."'

Inumidun_:

"Olamide remains a very very smart man."

Wizkid reacts to Shatta Wale's rant

Nigerian superstar, Wizkid headlined a sold-out concert in Ghana and he took a moment to preach about peace and unity.

The singer maintained that Ghanaians, Nigerians, Kenyans among other Africans are all one and the same.

Wizkid's comments at the concert come after Shatta Wale's bitter rant against Nigerian music stars.

Source: Legit.ng