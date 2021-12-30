Singer Omah Lay has revealed how he is deeply immersed in the trending song Zazu and it is affecting his creativity

The singer shared his worries on Instagram and declared that he couldn't concentrate on recording his own song

Omah Lay posted the lyrics of the song and Nigerians have received his statement with mixed reactions

Music star, Omah Lay is the latest singer to declare his admiration for trending song by Portable Poco Lee and Olamide, Zazu.

Omah Lay hinted that he couldn't concentrate while trying to record his own song as the track keep resonating in his head.

He shared his views via his Instagram story channel by posting a snippet of the zazu song with a caption:

"Trying to write a song but the only thing coming to my head is Zeeh."

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Omah Lay's comments about Zazu song, some of them asked him to ask for a remix.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Real_uniquej7:

"The hit is something I’m not surprised."

Iam_emmafavour_bosslady:

"Portable no show love ❤️ oh lol."

La_flux_:

"I thought I was the only one getting this feeling."

Somtooprecious2:

"Even though the song does not make any tangible sense I still love it and it's stuck to my head."

Ugomilinda1:

"Oya write dey second version of zazu."

Ojonugwasamuel1:

"Omo na so portable take blow within a month, omo next year for me and you , if u believe , reply amen."

Evebelloumoh:

"It's initiative song... that's why."

Halimat_jimoh:

"Wahala 4 wu no zeh."

Female fan tattos Omah Lay name on her stomach

Legit.ng previously reported that a female fan of Omah lah brought back the era of artistes getting thier names imprinted on bodies to life.

The singer took to his Instagram story channel with a photo of a female fan who got a tattoo of him.

Not stopping there, the young lady also penned a note to Omah lay using titles of some of his popular songs, Nigerians reacted to the post.

