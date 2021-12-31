Congratulatory messages have poured in for popular skit maker Isbae U following his latest acquisition in Lagos

The entertainer was spotted chilling at the balcony of his new house in a video making the rounds on social media

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry congratulated the comedian with many saying they must also launch a career in comedy

2021 is ending on an interesting note for comedian and skit maker Isbae U who has just joined the list of proud homeowners in Lagos.

Legit.ng sighted a video of the humour merchant posing for the camera at the balcony of his newly acquired mansion.

Comedian Isbae U buys mansion in Lagos. Photo: @isbae_u/@sirbalocomedy

Source: Instagram

Isbae U gave thanks to almighty Allah for making the acquisition possible as a friend captured the priceless moment on camera.

Check out a video as sighted on social media below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

The news came as a pleasant surprise to fans and colleagues of the comedian.

Many were seen in the comment section congratulating him for the well-deserved acquisition and there were others who said they must launch their comedy careers.

Read some of their congratulatory messages below:

ezinneugoala said:

"Congratulations,be like na skit I go dey do now."

nene_george said:

"It’s like I’m gonna join this comedy skit league, money dey there. Congrats!!"

adempresas_ said:

"Na only congratulations I wan dy hear this 2022."

ijaystylebook said:

"Na to leave my jewelry business begin do skit oooo. Congratulations dear."

kecy__chuks said:

"This one all this skit guys dey chop money like this,hmm God Abi I no know my talent ??."

themmy_18 said:

"These guys ain’t playing this year… congratulations ."

jayywealth said:

"Omoh nah Instagram skits makers get this year oo. Congratulations to him."

