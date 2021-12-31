Veteran Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri has shown that he is in vogue with the various social media trends

The Yoruba film star was recently spotted in a cute video with two of his children as they played a small drama

Quadri was spotted with some cash and he made his children who met him with frowns on their faces dance with smiles

A video spotted on social media showed actor Yinka Quadri on his feet as he went through his phone. Suddenly, his daughters appeared before him with frowns on their faces.

According to them, they are tired of acting like big girls and they demanded money from their father.

While asking what he would give to them, the actor brought out some cash from his pocket and sprayed his daughters.

Actor Yinka Quadri vibes with his daughters for a TikTok video. Photos: @olorisupergal

Source: Instagram

As expected, the young women were happy as they danced while their father continued to spray them.

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over the father and daughters' video

okonkwo__bee:

"Who go spray me too??"

officialbisola_:

"Who go spray me today at crossover night?"

kunmivibesnatural

"Sir Quadri, Baba Agbalagba."

klaralara_boutique:

"So lovely."

i_am_queenberry:

"Na aunty funke cause all this things."

black_hoodlum01:

"All these shouting 'who will spray us??' Una no get father???"

poshyinkus:

"I love this."

Actor Ogogo reacts as his daughter refers to Otedola as her daddy

Kira Taiwo, the daughter of Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan also known as Ogogo, joined a challenge on social media. The challenge sees Nigerians saying they want to start do things that is more than their power.

Taking to her Instagram page, Kira described billionaire Femi Otedola as her father. She then asked the businessman to call her. According to her, she wants to start disturbing someone else's father.

The Yoruba film star who is following his daughter on Instagram spotted the post and he reacted. Ogogo seemed shocked as he was only able to say 'haaa.'

As expected, some Nigerians reacted:

fficial_bobby_fredrick:

"Y'all wilding on the gram while your parents are on the gram too, it's the audacity for me."

uthmanfolly

"Gbogbo wa la ma je breakfast don chop breakfast too..."

baby_boi_wynne:

"Omo this one choke!!!Ahhhh omo x 1000000."

Source: Legit.ng