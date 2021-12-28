A video of Burna Boy’s encounter with a fan at his recent concert has surfaced online and stirred reactions

The video captured the moment he pushed an overzealous who tried to join him while he was performing on stage

Social media users had different things to say about the exchange with some noting that the young man isn’t aware of Burna’s ‘terms and condition’

Singer Burna Boy has stirred reactions online after he was sighted in a video clip captured at his recent concert in Lagos.

In the video, an overzealous fan had tried to gain access to the stage and interrupt the Twice as Tall singer’s performance.

Burna Boy pushes 'over sabi' fan who tried to join him on stage. Photo: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

However, Burna wasn’t having any of the disruptions as he was quick to push the young man and send him crashing into the audience.

Watch the video below:

Burna’s stern warning

Although, it remains unclear if the incident happened after or before the Grammy-winning singer issued a stern warning to members of the audience nurturing the idea to climb the stage.

Burna had explained that he understands it’s all love but he still cannot tell the real intentions of people who forcefully gain access to the stage while he’s performing.

He went on to plead with everyone present to conduct themselves appropriately so that he isn’t forced to “do something crazy”.

Reactions

Meanwhile, social media users had different things to say about Burna pushing his fan. Read comments sighted below:

iamofficiallexis said:

"Odowgu Dey enter your eye? You wan hug odowgu? No try am."

ogensimah said:

"That's so mean of him."

olumideylumidee said:

"You no show love o burna… ."

queen__daisyy_ said:

" this guy ehn...na different species."

official_bobby_fredrick said:

"I don't really know how y'all have this so much excitement for celebrities like they came down from heaven , resist the urge to shalaye e say no."

annynft said:

"maybe the guy never come when Burna made the announcement."

Burna Boy's mum reigns supreme on the dance floor at family's Christmas party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy’s mum, Bose Ogulu, was in high spirits at their family’s recent Christmas party.

A video spotted on social media captured the yuppy mummy taking the centre stage on the dance floor and showing off her moves.

The video stirred sweet reactions from members of the online community who have grown to love her personality.

