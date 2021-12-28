Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has addressed people who jump on stage at concerts

The Twice as Tall star warned people who are fond of jumping on the stage that he might do something ‘crazy’

According to Burna, it took him a while to get used to it but he warned them to behave themselves

Top Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, has addressed fans fond of jumping on stage at concerts.

During the Twice as Tall star’s recent show, the self-styled Odogwu addressed the crowd and made his dislike known for stage jumpers.

Burna Boy warns fans fond of jumping on stage at concerts. Photos: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The music star said he knows it is all love when fans decide to jump on stage and that it took him a long while to get used to it.

However, Burna added that he can’t be sure if the ‘stage jumper’ is someone he has offended in the past and he might decide to ‘enter them’.

The music star noted that since it is also a show of fan love, people should try their best not to startle him too much so he doesn’t do something crazy.

In his words:

“I know say na love, the love fit enter your body you go want jump on stage and things like that. It took me a long while to get used to it because I don’t know your intention, I no know whether I don do you something before so I fit just enter you normally. But now we don dey understand say na love but please let’s try our best to not startle me too much so I don’t do something crazy.”

See the video below:

Fans’ reactions

Burna Boy’s warning to stage jumpers raised series of reactions on social media. A number of his fans were amused and noted that the singer appears to always be on guard. Read some of their comments below:

Swanky_________a.s.a.p:

“I love this ❤️❤️❤️. Odogwu no dey use him life play. Same thing with Davido.”

Ap45708:

“ Odogwu dey enter your eye. Stage jumpers you don’t hear odogwu. Odogwu no like ment people.”

Tiwalade_obazuaye:

“Baba say so I won’t do some crazy .”

Djfalone:

“Summary is don’t climb on the stage when Burna is performing . Man has PTSD, is paranoid and won’t hesitate to throw hands .”

James.jay.jay:

“You don enter stage, you go collect Kasa Kasa. Odogwu don talk him mind.

Is even so irritating and annoying jumping on stage when an Artiste is performing. You don’t know the jumper intention.”

Interesting.

