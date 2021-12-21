Popular musician, Zlatan Ibile, stirred massive reactions online after making an announcement about his lost designer glasses

The rapper said he will be giving N9 million to anyone who can get back his Cartier classes that got lost during the fun he had the previous night

Nigerians have reacted to the ridiculous amount he is using to look for his lost glasses, most of them wondered how much he bought it

Popular Nigerian rapper, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, better known as Zlatan Ibile, is giving a juicy offer for good samaritans on social media and his fans are not feeling it.

The rapper who just clocked 27 had a massive star-studded celebration and was so immersed in the fun that he lost his expensive Cartier designer glasses.

Zlatan loses his designer glasses. Credit: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Zlatan announced via his Instagram story channel that he will be giving out a whopping N9 million to anyone that can help him get back the glasses. He wrote online:

"I get 18k USD for anyone who can find my Cartier glasses Azul no make me remember wetin happen last night."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have slammed the singer over the ridiculous amount he is using to find his lost glasses, most of them suggested that he should get another one.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Cha_cha:

"Add money buy another one."

Holaryinka_01:

"How much be the shade."

Eagle_eye.tv:

"How much come be the glass nau?."

Goal_getteriv:

"Because u know say nobody go see am, this thing you people are doing ehhhh."

Marvis_ani:

"Carry the 7.3m and buy another glasses. Thanks."

Spinblastglobal:

"Azul still no make u know what ur typing... Lolz ... How much come b the glasses."

Naddyorganics:

"Eh God let this glasses just dissapear to my domotGod please there is nothing you cn’t do."

