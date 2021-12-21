Singer Davido has got Nigerians laughing after a video of him making a statement about BBNaija ex-housemates was spotted online

The Assurance crooner was speaking with pride as he listed the brands that he is an ambassador to

Davido, however, nodded his head in disagreement after he was asked if he is a brand ambassador to a waist training company

Davido recently sat down with media personality Taymesan and they discussed about the singer's life and career.

A snippet of their video was spotted online and the singer was heard talking about the companies that he is a brand ambassador to.

Davido said he is not a brand ambassador to waist training companies. Photos: @davido, @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

As Davido spoke, Taymesan asked him if he is a brand ambassador to a waist training company and the singer nodded in the negative.

According to him, such endorsements belong to BBNaija ex-housemates.

Watch him speak here

Nigerians react

Davido's response got Nigerians laughing while some hailed him.

noggra_:

"If you be BBN alumni and you never sign Hair, skincare and waistrainer deal, you never land be that."

tola_baby20:

"This one enter."

dapeterzstudios

"No be shade na cruise na."

ultra_kaym:

"he didn’t lie."

iamfaithgowon:

"It’s all cruise please, don’t make it seriously."

phemmypoko

"My Guy don talk him own. . Make una give Ka3na."

shes_spotless:

"E enter."

just.chelsea_:

"OBO dey for you."

_amahcah

"BBN Alumni."

mrlilgaga:

"It's a good thing actually. As an aspiring BBN candidate, I'm prepared to model for waist trainers."

funmi_ella:

"Na so ex housemates take collect stray bullets just like that."

Fan cries as he sees Davido

A viral video on social media showed the moment Davido made one of his grown fans cry. In the trending clip, the man was seen red-eyed and shedding tears as he beheld Davido’s presence.

As if that was not enough, the man quickly brought out his mobile phone to make a video of himself with Davido. As all that went down, Davido patiently waited for his die-hard fan to get himself together ahead of their video.

After the crying fan brought out his camera, he put his arm around Davido’s back and screamed at his camera while telling the world he was with the music star.

