Nigerian singer Davido has surprised his colleague, Zlatan after he splurged millions on a single shirt from his merch

In a video sighted online, the singers were in a room while Davido held foreign currency in his hands

Zlatan broke into excitement after Davido paid N2.7m even though he does not know the price of the shirt and he is the first to buy

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Davido, has extended his philanthropism to his colleague, Zlatan Ibile, who had shirts in connection to his concert for sale.

In a video sighted online, the singers sat side by side in a room while one of Zlatan's boys held up the shirt which has his face on it.

Zlatan shouts in excitement as Davido buys shirt from him Photo credit: Samuel Daniel

Source: Instagram

Davido surprises Zlatan

Davido continued by saying that he does not know how much the shirt cost but since he is the first one to make a purchase, he would buy it for five thousand pounds (N2.7m).

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The statement sent Zlatan into a frenzy and he shouted as Davido sprayed the money which he was holding in his hands all the while.

Other people in the room also joined in the frenzy while Davido who made a funny face looked away even though he was still spraying Zlatan money.

Watch the video below:

Davido and Aliko Dangote link up

Singer Davido doesn’t miss any opportunity to update his fans and followers in the online community with his activities.

In a video post shared via his Instastory channel, the 30 BG musician was spotted alongside billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote.

A third party was spotted in the inaudible video as Davido and Dangote exchanged pleasantries. Dangote, in a portion of the clip, was also seen pointing a finger at the singer before patting him on the shoulder.

Daddy of the year

Davido knows what it takes to be present in his children's lives and he does not let fame or work ruin it for him.

From his Instagram story channel, it was clear that Davido set out time to hang out with his first child, Imade and his only son, Ifeanyi.

He shared a video of when he picked Imade up, and they ended up at a restaurant with Ifeanyi.

Source: Legit.ng