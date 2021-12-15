Nigerian singer, Davido is proof that distance and number of kids is no excuse to be absent in your childre's lives

The Fem crooner has shown over the years that he is an intentional father and he backs it up with actions

Davido spent some time with his first child, Imade and only son, Ifeanyi and he shared beautiful moments from their hangout on his Instagram story channel

Popular Nigerian star, Davido knows what it takes to be present in his childern's lives and he does not let fame or work ruin it for him.

It's no news that the singer is one very intentional about being present in the lives of his three children even though they are from three different women and sometimes in different locations.

Davido is daddy of the year Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Daddy of the year

From his Instagram story channel, it was clear that Davido set out time to hangout with his first child, Imade and only son, Ifeanyi.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He shared a video of when he picked Imade up, and they ended up at a restaurant with Ifeanyi.

Imade was a cute big sister as she attempted to help Ifeanyi out with his drink even though he was only interested the cucumber decoration on the cup.

Another clip showed Davido holding both kids in his arms as he delivered kisses on their faces with Imade protesting.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

brilliantine8shape:

"Wizkid left the group chat and blocked the admin."

jasmine_menoutfits:

"Davido no dey play with his kids oo, he treats dem equally."

durantasha007:

"While one musician can't even spend quality time with his other kids, talkless of the kids meeting each other."

bellablossom.fashion:

"This is the definition of real fatherhood unlike some other musician who only like to spend child with 1 child and leave the rest of his kids to the mothers."

aries08_:

"Daddy of the Year."

mgbechi_blueocean:

"Imade is such a beautiful big sister. Caring."

ajetunmobibusayo:

"How Davido makes time for his kids should be studied."

Davido spots striking resemblance between Hailey and Ifeanyi

Singer Davido is one of the celebrities who have children that look like him. The singer has been a subject of discussion on various social media platforms for many reasons and the resemblance among his children is just one of them.

Davido took to his Instagram story to react to the striking resemblance between his second child Hailey and his son Ifeanyi.

The Assurance crooner shared a photo with Hailey and Ifeanyi placed side by side. Amazingly, the little children were smiling in the photos, hence, making their features more pronounced.

Source: Legit Newspaper