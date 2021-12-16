Nigerian singer Davido's baby mama Chioma is living her life in Dubai and she's sharing updates on social media

The mother of one recently shared a video showing Gelato crooner DJ Cuppy in a dimly lit room with loud music

Both women seemed to be having fun as they were heard talking, laughing, and cracking funny jokes

Davido's Chioma is currently on a vacation in Dubai and the mother of one is having fun.

In a video she shared on her Instagram story, Chioma was spotted with DJ Cuppy who landed in Dubai four days ago.

The women seemed to have met at a party as they were seen talking and laughing excitedly while recording themselves.

Davido's Chioma and DJ Cuppy party together in Dubai. Photos: @thechefchi, @ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

Cuppy was heard saying they were back while Chioma responded by saying period.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A loud voice was heard in the background with music blaring from the speaker as they chatted happily.

Watch them below:

Meanwhile, Cuppy shared a video on her page, revealing that she partied all night on a boat. There is no doubt that Chioma was also with her at the same venue as they were in the same clothes in their individual videos.

Chioma also showed off her lovely shape on her way to the party.

Nigerians react

thecartradar:

"What else does David want abeg? I would really love to know were this woman went wrong because...na thick chocolate we dey pray to God for."

dirasthriftstore:

"Full option babe."

thebeautywigstore:

"It's the bag that she's showing you people."

ladynenyee:

"Full package."

callista_wendu:

"Chommyyy."

dumebiblog:

"Davido miss sha, see spec."

Davido spends time with Ifeanyi and Imade

Davido got people gushing over him as he set out time to hang out with his first child, Imade and only son, Ifeanyi. He shared a video of when he picked Imade up, and they ended up at a restaurant with Ifeanyi.

Imade was a cute big sister as she attempted to help Ifeanyi out with his drink even though he was only interested in the cucumber decoration on the cup.

Another clip showed Davido holding both kids in his arms as he delivered kisses on their faces with Imade protesting.

Source: Legit.ng