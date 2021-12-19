Fast-rising singer Kayset is over the moon as he was among the acts who opened the Warri show before Wizkid mount the stage

The Dorime singer later met with Wizkid backstage and is thinking of a collaboration with the Ojuelegba singer

Wizkid and Kayset performed before a sold-out 40,000 seater capacity Warri stadium for the first time

Kayset has had a superb run in 2021, with his singles Dorime and Nwanne enjoying massive spins across digital music stores and terrestrial radio since releases.

The icing on the cake for the fast-rising singer was him performing on the same stage with Grammy award winner, Wizkid.

After spending the year rounding up all the streams, accolades, sold-out shows, awards, endorsements, Africa’s most prominent act, Wizkid, returned to Warri on December 18, and Kayset was one of the opening acts.

Selling out the 40,000 seater capacity venue of the Warri township stadium will be the first time Wizkid will perform at a stadium in Warri.

After the performances, they met backstage; Kayset in a chat with Legit.ng revealed that Wizkid declared his love for his music and initiated talks of a possible collaboration in 2022.

Emmanuel Patrick, known as Kayset made his entrance into the industry with the release of Jeje in 2019. His latest release, Dorime, was tagged the perfect song for 'Detty December'.

Before now, Kayset has performed across other parts of Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, and a few other west African countries.

Man offers his girlfriend to Wizkid in Warri

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man stirred massive reactions on social media following an offer he made Wizkid at a show in Warri.

The overjoyed unidentified man toldWizkid to have his girlfriend for free.

In a video shared on Instagram, the overexcited man was captured vibing to the singer's music in the crowd when he made the declaration. It is believed that the hasty offer comes as an appreciation of the stellar performance put up by Wizkid at the event.

Man snatches Wizkid's eyeglasses in Warri

Wizkid is not new to bizarre moments with die-hard fans whenever he is spotted in public or at an event owing to his large fanbase and cult-like following.

In an incident that happened as the singer arrived at Warri for a show, Wizkid was mobbed by overexcited fans despite the combined private and military security present.

In the short video shared on Instagram, a stubborn fan pulled the singer's shirt while the chaos ensued and made away with Wizkid's eyeglasses before anyone could figure out what was going on.

