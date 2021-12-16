Popular Nigerian London based MC and show promoter, Adesope Olajide, has shared the funny conversation he had with his son

The young boy said people at his school do not believe his father is really friends with Wizkid and they need photo proof

Adesope has now asked all celebrities he has worked with to send photos of them together for his son’s benefit

Popular London based show promoter and broadcaster, Adesope Olajide aka ShopsyDoo, is now calling on all Nigerian celebs he knows and has a close rapport with to send photos of them together.

The MC took to his Instagram page to do this after sharing the funny request he received from his son.

Adesope Olajide shares how his son's friends need proof to believe he is friends with Wizkid. Photos: @adesope.olajide

According to Olajide’s young son, people at his school do not believe his father is friends with Wizkid and other top celebrities.

ShopsyDoo asked his son if he told his schoolmates that he and Wizkid were friends and the little one replied in the affirmative, adding that they needed proof.

In the caption of the post, Adesope lamented being unknown despite all he had done to confirm his Afrobeats status.

He wrote:

“After all I’ve done to prove my Afrobeats status to these kids THIS IS WHAT I GET ?????? . ♂️ @yemialade @adekunlegold @runtown @izzlax have been to see you at home . @burnaboygram has sent private video message to you , you have gone to see @davido @burnaboygram @wizkidayo @tiwasavage in concert . BUT I need to send a picture of me @wizkidayo for credibility ♂️ ridiculous…..”

See a video of their funny conversation below:

In a subsequent post, Adesope noted that he was going to print all the pictures he had taken with top Nigerian music stars for his son’s benefit.

See posts below:

The broadcaster later shared snaps of himself with celebrities that he received to help his son prove to schoolmates that he is friends with other stars.

See below:

Celebs and fans react

Legit.ng has gathered some comments in reaction to Adesope’s funny conversation with his son. Read below:

Blaqbonez:

"Lmaooo after everything broo."

Official2baba:

"Aaahh e be things. na our oga dem be o. u must prove o. bcos the other one's fit be Photoshop."

Dj_pmontana:

"They trying to take his top dawg throne!"

Babatorpe:

"Make 2baba attend next pta meeting with u abeg."

Ikwulet:

"Can’t wait to see the end of this … the boy would be moving correct today in school .. He is about to make them speechless."

Interesting.

Source: Legit