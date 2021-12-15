An internet user Daniel Regha has reacted to the promotional short video of Burna Boy and Wizkid's latest single titled Ballon d'Or

Daniel advised the superstars to make amends with one of their colleagues, Davido, who he says has been reaching out to them publicly

He also passed a slight dig at Burna Boy's trousers and declared that life is too short to hold grudges

A promotional short video for Wizkid and Burna Boy's latest single titled Ballon d'Or was shared online and a popular Twitter influencer, Daniel Regha, has shared his opinion about it.

Daniel said he is glad that Burna Boy and Wizkid are friends, adding that the two stars need each other to grow and promote positivity in the music industry.

Fan advised Wizkid, Burna Boy to make amends with Davido. Credit: @burnaboygram @davido

He suggested that Burna and Wizzy should try and make amends with their superstar colleague, Davido, as soon as possible. He claimed Davido has been reaching out to them publicly.

Daniel also passed a slight dig at Burna Boy's trouser in the video, he said it looks like a palazzo.

Check out the post below:

Internet users slam Daniel

Nigerians have reacted to Daniel Regha's comments about the music superstar, and most of them blasted him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Brownshuga_jennny:

"David send you?"

Keepupwithbright:

"Who has been reaching out?shey this one they craze..Two of them join together And I’ll still pick DAVID over any of them.zehhhh!!!30BG."

E_l_l_abeauttyyy:

"Abeg this guy should rest joor,e no get their number?reaching out publicly and allowing his niggas to disrespect him."

_Candyphotos:

"This daniel regha fit advice Micheal jackson if e dey alive."

Engr_joseph_alo_2:

"Nonsense!! He should learn to mind his business. Both Davido, Wiz and burna are all Kings on their own different and individual lane."

Burna Boy and Wizkid pose with Ballon d"or trophy to announce new single

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid and Burna Boy got their fans excited with the release of their music project.

The singers held the prestigious football award Ballon d"or to brag about their status as the biggest music stars in the game.

Nigerians reacted to the video of the superstars and they are expecting the single to be the next big hit.

