Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has expressed his craving for popular Nigerian street food, suya, on social media

The Made In Lagos star made it known that he is interested in having suya worth N1 million once he lands in the country

Wizkid’s post soon went viral on social media with many of his fans reacting to it in different interesting ways

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has expressed his great need for suya, a popular street food in Nigeria.

Taking to his Instagram story, Wizkid expressed just how much he was in need of the popular meat usually roasted on sticks.

Wizkid demands for suya worth N1 million. Photos: @wizkidayo, @rukeyskitchen

Source: Instagram

According to the Made in Lagos star, he would be needing N1 million worth of suya once he lands in the city.

In his words:

“Abeg once I land Lagos, I want 1 million naira suya. Thank you.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Wizkid demands for N1m worth of suya in Lagos. Photo: @wizkidaypo

Source: Instagram

Social media users react

The much-loved Ojuelegba crooner’s demand for suya was met with amusement from Nigerians. A lot of them also had interesting things to say. Read some of their comments below:

Asiwajulerry:

"Omo e don tey wey Wiz talk about Suya o."

Helen.love.23:

"With or without onion?"

Official_melly14:

"Anything for you my machala…. I can even do home delivery."

Nrbtz:

"1million naira suya?bigwiz for your sake i turn aboki, you want tasting?"

Patience_ohotu:

"This our husband and suya teeth go pain you my love."

Dolapo_mee:

"Burna boy wan chop bole, Machala wan chop suya. Oh God of cravings."

Interesting.

Burna Boy vows to pay N4.6m for PH bole in London

Burna Boy is currently out of the country and the Anybody crooner took to his Instagram story to lament about the food he's been fed.

The singer said he would give N4.6m to have a delicious plate of bole from Port Harcourt in London.

According to him, if the bole came from anywhere close to Port Harcourt, he might marry the person who brings it to him in London.

Burna Boy also shared a video showing the packs of food he is being served. In the video, spaghetti, vegetables and other kinds of food were spotted.

