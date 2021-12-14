Nigerian music lovers are about to witness yet another superstar collaboration as a WhatsApp conversation between Olamide and Buju leaked

The two acts played around the new work they are doing together in the chat, raising their fans' expectations

Nigerians have expressed their excitement about what is coming from Olamide and Buju, the majority of them liked their communication flow

A leaked WhatsApp conversation between Olamide and Buju has got most music lovers across the country excited.

The two stars had an interesting conversation about the project they were working on and also spoke about each other's welfare.

Leaked conversation between Olamide and Buju. Credit: @olamide @bujutoyourears @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

Buju started the conversation and Olamide gave him a prompt response by spelling out his full name to indicate that he is expecting his text.

As they asked about each other's welfare, they proceeded to the real business of music-making where they talked about the verses and hook of the track they are working on.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Buju seemed not satisfied with what he sent and he is promising more verses for Olamide to vibe with.

Check out their exchange below:

Olamide's fans are excited

Nigerians have reacted to Olamide and Buju's leaked WhatsApp chat and most of them commended the former for his swift response.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Thee_bunmi:

"See as dem reply sharp sharp, CEO Ok boutique go reply 48 working hours later. Ok o."

Nancy_uch:

"Olamide responds to chats so fast, and some broke people would be forming celebrities that ignore messages."

Ameenishola.o:

"So na how celebrities chat dey be be this? God when."

Oritoke_special:

"Badoo Dey give use December vibes."

Hendrixbasebeatz:

"Buju and wande coal are the artists who kill features more than their own songs."

Buju pens emotional note after performing at O2 arena

Legit.ng earlier reported that Buju praised music superstar Wizkid after he made a thrilling appearance at the London O2 arena.

Buju shared a video of his performance on social media and recounted how grace and Wizkid made the humbling moment happen.

The O2 arena crowd sand along to his music in the video that surfaced online and Nigerians have commended him.

Source: Legit.ng