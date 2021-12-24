Fans have aired their opinion about the talents of Nigerian music star, Daniel Benson better known as Buju and discussed his potentials

Legit.ng engaged fans during the singer's recent concert in Lagos and they spoke fondly about his delivery and style of music

The fans also predicted that Buju might go on to win Grammy like Burna Boy and Wizkid in a few years time

Music lovers across the country gathered to watch singer, Buju, thrill them with an amazing performance during his concert held in Lagos recently.

The die-hard fans who know virtually everything about the singer, from his lifestyle, his music, delivery, personality, and more spoke fondly of him.

Fans have spoken well of singer Buju. Credit: @bujutoyourears

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng engaged the fans, asking about their favourite before the show commenced and they had interesting things to say about him.

What fans think of Buju

The fans were asked questions like Buju's favourite song, and they had a lot of hits to pick from with Lenu featuring Burna Boy being the most picked.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

They also spoke about his musical talents and his uniqueness which makes him stand out above some of his contemporaries.

The fans said they were expecting a movie during Buju's performance at the show held at Balmoral hall in Lagos.

The majority of them also said like Wizkid and Burna Boy, Buju will go on to win Grammy awards, sell out the London O2 Arena, and record other international successes because he has got the talents and potentials to do it all.

Watch the video below:

Buju pens emotional note after performing at O2 arena

Legit.ng earlier reported that Buju praised music superstar Wizkid after he made a thrilling appearance at the historical London O2 arena.

Buju shared a video of his performance on social media and recounted how grace and Wizkid made the humbling moment happen for him, maintaining that not a lot of people believed in him.

The O2 arena crowd sand along to his music in the video that surfaced online and Nigerians have commended him for the growth in his music career and showered him with encouraging words.

Source: Legit.ng