Femi Adebayo released a new promotional video for his highly anticipated Nollywood sequel, featuring a star-studded cast

The teaser, posted on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, showed cast members speaking English, which sparked reactions online

Fans on Twitter singled out actor Itele D Icon, with several comical comments about his delivery in the video

Femi Adebayo has set social media buzzing after dropping a new teaser for his much-anticipated sequel Jagun Jagun 2, asking fans a pointed question: "Are you all ready?"

The promotional clip, shared on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, brought together a formidable lineup of Nollywood talent. Funke Akindele, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, Itele D Icon, Gabriel Afolayan, Kiekie, and Adebayo himself all appeared in the video, delivering charged lines around themes of power, survival, and the brutality of war.

Femi Adebayo shares promotion video ahead of Jagun Jagun 2 release. Credit: iteledicon/femiadebayosalami/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The twist that got people talking? Every cast member spoke in English. For a production rooted in Yoruba cinema culture, the choice was enough to set Twitter alight, with Itele D Icon drawing the most attention from fans.

Itele D Icon steals the conversation

The actor, whose full name is Ibrahim Yekini, became the unlikely highlight of the online reaction to the teaser. Fans found his English delivery particularly amusing, turning his lines into the centrepiece of the conversation around the video.

Femi Adebayo has confirmed when his highly anticipated sequel will reach Netflix. Credit: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Here is what fans had to say:

PreciousJudge5 wrote:

"Una for just allow Itele speak Yoruba o🤣 God I too love am😂❤️"

Olaibi_RN reacted:

"The quextion is not who is the strongest, the quextion is who will survive?" Itele fe kpami 😹😹😹"

rollsnaiq commented:

"See as English hard for Itele mouth😂"

Onlyperryy said:

"Itele, what a funny man… "

mama_nla wrote:

"Wetin dey always do Itele?"

AzDamilola added:

"Is it only me, I don't like how Odunlade's English always sounds. The tone is not giving at all"

Mackiefrosh_ chimed in:

"Òmo see as English strong for Itelé mouth"

A massive cast for December's release

Beyond the jokes, anticipation for the film itself remains high. The sequel boasts a significantly expanded cast from the original, with returning names such as Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye, Bukunmi Oluwashina, Fathia Balogun, Adebayo Salami, Muyiwa Ademola, Yinka Quadri, and Dele Odule all set to reprise their roles.

New additions include box-office heavyweight Funke Akindele, Fuji music legends Wasiu "Kwam 1" Ayinde and Wasiu "Pasuma" Alabi, comedian Cute Abiola, and Muka Ray. The late veteran actor Taiwo "Ogogo" Hassan also features in the film.

Adebayo confirmed that the movie will arrive on Netflix on 4 December 2026, marking the next major chapter in what has become one of Nollywood's most commercially successful franchises.

The video of Nollywood stars speaking about Femi Adebayo's Jagun Jagun in English is below:

Femi Adebayo reacts to ₦40bn valuation claim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo expressed surprise after social media users valued his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub at ₦40 billion.

The actor and filmmaker reacted on X on October 7, 2026, questioning how the figure was calculated after a user described the Lagos studio as a ₦40 billion investment.

When another user estimated the facility could cost ₦1 billion or ₦2 billion, Femi avoided giving a specific amount, saying, “Grace of God is sufficient for me.”

Source: Legit.ng