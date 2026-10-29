Israel's Central Elections Committee released updated interim results after counting 94.4% of the total votes cast

Netanyahu's bloc remained steady at 53 seats while Gadi Eisenkot's bloc gained ground in the updated count

Arab-led parties the Joint List and Ra'am combined for 19 seats in the latest tally

Israel's Central Elections Committee has released updated interim results covering 94.4% of votes counted, with the final seat distribution still shifting across the major political blocs.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc has held steady at 53 seats in the latest figures.

Israel election results show Netanyahu’s bloc holding 53 seats as updated vote counts keep coalition prospects in focus. Photo credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot gained ground compared to earlier projections, climbing to 48 seats in the updated count.

Arab Parties combined seat count

The two Arab-led parties, the Joint List and Ra'am, together account for 19 seats in the interim results.

The figures place the Arab bloc in a position where it could influence coalition negotiations depending on how the remaining votes are distributed.

With 5.6% of ballots still to be tallied, the final seat totals remain subject to change. Netanyahu's bloc currently holds the lead but falls short of the 61-seat majority required to form a government without further coalition partners, based on the numbers recorded so far.

The committee is expected to release further updates as the remaining votes are processed and verified.

See the X post below:

Netanyahu's party claims Arab parties rigged Israeli elections

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party has accused Arab political parties in Israel of stealing the country's elections through a series of criminal acts, including bribery, violence, forgery, and the use of prohibited software to drive up voter numbers.

Source: Legit.ng