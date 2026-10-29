Israel’s Election Committee Releases Updated Results of Ongoing Presidential Race
- Israel's Central Elections Committee released updated interim results after counting 94.4% of the total votes cast
- Netanyahu's bloc remained steady at 53 seats while Gadi Eisenkot's bloc gained ground in the updated count
- Arab-led parties the Joint List and Ra'am combined for 19 seats in the latest tally
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Israel's Central Elections Committee has released updated interim results covering 94.4% of votes counted, with the final seat distribution still shifting across the major political blocs.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc has held steady at 53 seats in the latest figures.
The opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot gained ground compared to earlier projections, climbing to 48 seats in the updated count.
Arab Parties combined seat count
The two Arab-led parties, the Joint List and Ra'am, together account for 19 seats in the interim results.
The figures place the Arab bloc in a position where it could influence coalition negotiations depending on how the remaining votes are distributed.
With 5.6% of ballots still to be tallied, the final seat totals remain subject to change. Netanyahu's bloc currently holds the lead but falls short of the 61-seat majority required to form a government without further coalition partners, based on the numbers recorded so far.
The committee is expected to release further updates as the remaining votes are processed and verified.
See the X post below:
Netanyahu's party claims Arab parties rigged Israeli elections
Legit.ng earlier reported that Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party has accused Arab political parties in Israel of stealing the country's elections through a series of criminal acts, including bribery, violence, forgery, and the use of prohibited software to drive up voter numbers.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.