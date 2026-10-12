Femi Adebayo Teases Another Project With Netflix Days After Euphoria360 Hub Launch in Lagos
- Femi Adebayo announced Jagun Jagun 2: War of Warriors is coming to Netflix on December 4th with a late-night teaser post
- The filmmaker shared a cryptic caption hinting at a gripping storyline involving war, fear, and legacy
- The announcement came less than a week after Adebayo launched a new movie hub, Euphoria360 Hub, in Lagos, complete with two cinemas
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Femi Adebayo has set the internet ablaze after dropping a teaser for the highly anticipated sequel to his blockbuster Netflix film, Jagun Jagun.
The Nollywood actor and filmmaker shared the teaser late at night, revealing that *Jagun Jagun 2: War of Warriors* will premiere on Netflix on 4 December. The announcement was accompanied by a chilling caption that hinted at a gripping storyline rooted in power, war, and enduring fear.
"Even in his absence, his name remained a curse whispered behind closed doors. Some men are made by war, others are the reason kingdoms learn to fear it. Jagun Jagun 2: War of Warriors," Adebayo wrote.
Femi Adebayo's big week in Nollywood
The teaser comes less than a week after Adebayo made headlines for an entirely different milestone. The AMVCA-winning actor had just unveiled a new media house in Lagos, which includes two cinema screens. Reflecting on the achievement, he spoke about how far he had come in the industry, saying courage, faith, and persistence had turned his dreams into reality.
Between the media house launch and the Jagun Jagun 2 announcement, it has been an extraordinary stretch for one of Nollywood's most celebrated talents.
Femi Adebayo had previously released Jagun Jagun, King of Thieves, and Seven Doors on Netflix.
The teaser for Femi Adebayo's new movie is below:
Celebrities react to Jagun Jagun 2 teaser
Fellow actors, entertainers, and industry figures wasted no time flooding the Instagram comments section with excitement.
Kunle Remi wrote:
"Baba just dey scatter everywhere. We never even breath finish another gbas gbos"
Kolawole Ajeyemi wrote:
"They don't know what's coming"
Cute Abiola wrote:
"Action por"
Kiekie wrote:
"Omo"
Osas Ighodalo wrote:
"Wow"
Mide Martins wrote:
"Anticipating"
Eniola Ajao wrote:
"We're ready"
Omowunmi Ajiboye wrote:
"We can't wait"
Femi Adebayo reacts to ₦40bn valuation claim
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo expressed surprise after social media users valued his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub at ₦40 billion.
The actor and filmmaker reacted on X on October 7, 2026, questioning how the figure was calculated after a user described the Lagos studio as a ₦40 billion investment.
When another user estimated the facility could cost ₦1 billion or ₦2 billion, Femi avoided giving a specific amount, saying, “Grace of God is sufficient for me.”
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng