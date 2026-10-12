Femi Adebayo announced Jagun Jagun 2: War of Warriors is coming to Netflix on December 4th with a late-night teaser post

The filmmaker shared a cryptic caption hinting at a gripping storyline involving war, fear, and legacy

The announcement came less than a week after Adebayo launched a new movie hub, Euphoria360 Hub, in Lagos, complete with two cinemas

Femi Adebayo has set the internet ablaze after dropping a teaser for the highly anticipated sequel to his blockbuster Netflix film, Jagun Jagun.

The Nollywood actor and filmmaker shared the teaser late at night, revealing that *Jagun Jagun 2: War of Warriors* will premiere on Netflix on 4 December. The announcement was accompanied by a chilling caption that hinted at a gripping storyline rooted in power, war, and enduring fear.

Nigerian filmmaker Femi Adebayo announces release date for Jagun Jagun. Credit: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

"Even in his absence, his name remained a curse whispered behind closed doors. Some men are made by war, others are the reason kingdoms learn to fear it. Jagun Jagun 2: War of Warriors," Adebayo wrote.

Femi Adebayo's big week in Nollywood

The teaser comes less than a week after Adebayo made headlines for an entirely different milestone. The AMVCA-winning actor had just unveiled a new media house in Lagos, which includes two cinema screens. Reflecting on the achievement, he spoke about how far he had come in the industry, saying courage, faith, and persistence had turned his dreams into reality.

Between the media house launch and the Jagun Jagun 2 announcement, it has been an extraordinary stretch for one of Nollywood's most celebrated talents.

Femi Adebayo had previously released Jagun Jagun, King of Thieves, and Seven Doors on Netflix.

Femi Adebayo’s ‘Jagun Jagun 2’ gets Netflix release date. Credit: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

The teaser for Femi Adebayo's new movie is below:

Celebrities react to Jagun Jagun 2 teaser

Fellow actors, entertainers, and industry figures wasted no time flooding the Instagram comments section with excitement.

Kunle Remi wrote:

"Baba just dey scatter everywhere. We never even breath finish another gbas gbos"

Kolawole Ajeyemi wrote:

"They don't know what's coming"

Cute Abiola wrote:

"Action por"

Kiekie wrote:

"Omo"

Osas Ighodalo wrote:

"Wow"

Mide Martins wrote:

"Anticipating"

Eniola Ajao wrote:

"We're ready"

Omowunmi Ajiboye wrote:

"We can't wait"

Femi Adebayo reacts to ₦40bn valuation claim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo expressed surprise after social media users valued his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub at ₦40 billion.

The actor and filmmaker reacted on X on October 7, 2026, questioning how the figure was calculated after a user described the Lagos studio as a ₦40 billion investment.

When another user estimated the facility could cost ₦1 billion or ₦2 billion, Femi avoided giving a specific amount, saying, “Grace of God is sufficient for me.”

Source: Legit.ng