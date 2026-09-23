VDM has called on the Nigeria Police Force to take action after a video showing an officer making controversial remarks about Igbos surfaced online

The activist urged police authorities to identify, arrest and prosecute the officer if the allegations are established

VDM also claimed the footage was the second instance of a police officer being recorded making similar remarks about the Igbo people

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM, has called on the Nigeria Police Force to investigate a viral video allegedly showing a police officer making controversial comments about the Igbo people.

VDM shared the footage on social media while urging police authorities to identify the officer and take appropriate action if the allegations are confirmed.

Reacting to the video, the activist described the alleged comments as unacceptable and called for accountability.

VDM calls on the Nigeria Police Force to take action over the controversial video. Photo: @theverydarkman/IG.

Source: Instagram

VDM also claimed that the incident was not an isolated case.

According to him, it was the second time a police officer had allegedly been captured on video making what he described as offensive remarks about Igbos.

He wrote:

“Nigeria police, we request immediate arrest and prosecution of this evil man wearing the Nigerian police uniform.”

The activist further described the alleged comments as “barbaric” and called on the authorities to respond.

VDM calls for investigation

The video has also drawn attention from social media users, with some calling for the appropriate authorities to establish the identity of the officer and investigate the remarks.

However, the authenticity and context of the footage, as well as whether the person shown is indeed a serving police officer, would need to be established by the relevant authorities.

The Nigeria Police Force has previously said credible allegations of misconduct involving its personnel should be reported through appropriate channels and investigated.

Watch the X video of VDM speaking about the police here:

Reactions trail VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@EmmaJOkoronkwo stated:

"This is the second time a police officer has been caught on camera doing this to Igbos. If the situation were reversed, the consequences would likely be far more severe than mere arrest and prosecution."

@Dboime noted:

"This is how most of the Yoruba and housa people reason towards an Igbo man is no News, but one thing is for sure they can't stop a moving train , the more they hate on the Igbo's the more Igbo's shine above them all, most of them inherited this hatred from their parents"

VDM urges police authorities to identify, arrest and prosecute the officer if the allegations are established. Photo: VDM.

Source: Instagram

VDM sets conditions for Mr Jollof's N35 million

Legit.ng reported that VDM resumed his taunts against comedian Mr Jollof following their legal battle and the N35 million court judgment.

The activist set conditions and claimed that he sent Mr Jollof a memo outlining the conditions he must meet before he can receive the money.

VDM also made allegations concerning Mr Jollof’s wife while addressing the ongoing dispute.

Source: Legit.ng