VDM Demands Police Action After Video of Officer’s Alleged Comments Emerges
- VDM has called on the Nigeria Police Force to take action after a video showing an officer making controversial remarks about Igbos surfaced online
- The activist urged police authorities to identify, arrest and prosecute the officer if the allegations are established
- VDM also claimed the footage was the second instance of a police officer being recorded making similar remarks about the Igbo people
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Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM, has called on the Nigeria Police Force to investigate a viral video allegedly showing a police officer making controversial comments about the Igbo people.
VDM shared the footage on social media while urging police authorities to identify the officer and take appropriate action if the allegations are confirmed.
Reacting to the video, the activist described the alleged comments as unacceptable and called for accountability.
VDM also claimed that the incident was not an isolated case.
According to him, it was the second time a police officer had allegedly been captured on video making what he described as offensive remarks about Igbos.
He wrote:
“Nigeria police, we request immediate arrest and prosecution of this evil man wearing the Nigerian police uniform.”
The activist further described the alleged comments as “barbaric” and called on the authorities to respond.
VDM calls for investigation
The video has also drawn attention from social media users, with some calling for the appropriate authorities to establish the identity of the officer and investigate the remarks.
However, the authenticity and context of the footage, as well as whether the person shown is indeed a serving police officer, would need to be established by the relevant authorities.
The Nigeria Police Force has previously said credible allegations of misconduct involving its personnel should be reported through appropriate channels and investigated.
Watch the X video of VDM speaking about the police here:
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Reactions trail VDM's video
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:
@EmmaJOkoronkwo stated:
"This is the second time a police officer has been caught on camera doing this to Igbos. If the situation were reversed, the consequences would likely be far more severe than mere arrest and prosecution."
@Dboime noted:
"This is how most of the Yoruba and housa people reason towards an Igbo man is no News, but one thing is for sure they can't stop a moving train , the more they hate on the Igbo's the more Igbo's shine above them all, most of them inherited this hatred from their parents"
VDM sets conditions for Mr Jollof's N35 million
Legit.ng reported that VDM resumed his taunts against comedian Mr Jollof following their legal battle and the N35 million court judgment.
The activist set conditions and claimed that he sent Mr Jollof a memo outlining the conditions he must meet before he can receive the money.
VDM also made allegations concerning Mr Jollof’s wife while addressing the ongoing dispute.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.