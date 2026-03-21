A young Nigerian man has expressed his happiness on social media after purchasing a brand new motorcycle

In a now-viral post shared via his official X account, he displayed a receipt showing the total amount he purchased it

Social media users who came across his post did not hesitate to congratulate him massively in the comments

A young Nigerian man's joy knew no bounds as he shared the news of his latest acquisition on social media, a brand new motorcycle.

The announcement, which was trailed by lots of congratulatory messages, showed the man's amazing achievement.

Nigerian man captures the total amount he bought a motorcycle. Photo credit: @samzinos/X.

Source: Twitter

Man displays receipt of new motorcycle

The post, shared by @samzinos on X, captured a photo of the prized vehicle alongside a receipt revealing the total cost of N905,000.

In the caption accompanying the photo, the man expressed his excitement, stating that even small achievements deserve recognition and celebration.

The response from his online community was overwhelming, with many taking to the comments section to applaud him.

He captioned the post:

"I made a small boy purchase today. Small wins count too yeah?"

Nigerian man posts a photo showing the amount he bought a brand new motorcycle. Photo credit: @samzinos/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as man displays receipt of motorcycle

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Veekwyz said:

"A very BIG congratulations to you. Next GLE 350."

Greaticle said:

"Congratulations chief. More wins."

Darzhui said:

"Nice one joor. Movement raised to power 2. Now the journey will be different again."

Oluchyy said:

"Wow congratulations it's not easy fr."

Kurlinx said:

"Tunubu, you do this one o. How much be Toyota Camry 3 years ago?"

Fa8ful said:

"You came to Navis street. One mutual is closer to meeting me in person. Congrats."

Olisemeka said:

"Congratulations. The price don reduce o. Abeg make Toyota camry 2013 model come down to 9M abeg."

Eddy Brown said:

"God help me. Need to get this for my dad."

Komicerr said:

"Same with me bored and eager, until some thing zoomed pass me (a bike, a dream, a goal )on the road , there I was stunned, lost in thoughts , knew what the future lies ahead , was gonna do everything in my power to be that person, the dream giver that just pass me byy, my thanks to that unknown biker."

@Emiks Henry added:

"I use to ride my uncles bike when I'm 12 years old I pray I got mine one day."

Prudent231 added:

"Bro my love for Bike ehh only God knows that one ooo even dey my mind if 4 billions self if money come i go buy am."

DULLAM of D MST HIGHSaint said:

"I have survived more than 17 bike accidents, the last one, my bike broke into two and God still kept me alive. I am still a rider am still a racer. Heaven is the Goal."

Your fav girlFriends added:

"Today I almost got into an accident. I missed it with 2mm. God honestly held his hand over me. The bakkie didn’t have a indicator on and switched into my lane while i was travelling forward."

See the post below:

Man buys brand-new motorcycle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man was thrilled to purchase his first motorcycle and proudly showcased it on social media.

He shared photos from his visit to the bike shop, capturing the moment he made his selection.

Source: Legit.ng