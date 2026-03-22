A video of Portable Zazu drumming support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027 has gone viral on social media

The highlight of the viral video was the street-pop singer's warning to non-supporters of the president

Reacting, many netizens condemned the Zeh Nation label for his threat, while others called on authorities to take action

Nigerian Street-Pop singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 election in a viral video which surfaced on social media on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

However, Portable caused a stir over his warning to Yoruba non-supporters of the president with divine retribution from Ogun (God of Iron and war).

Portable Zazu issues warning to non-supporters of Tinubu in viral video. Credit: portablebaeby/abat

Source: Instagram

The singer, who stated that he's yet to receive money for his support, promised fans handouts like rice and oil.

“If you don’t want war, you better vote for Tinubu, na thunder and Ogun go kill any Yoruba man that doesn’t vote for Tinubu, don’t worry, very soon I’ll share rice and vegetables oil for you all," he said, speaking in Yoruba in the viral video.

Portable, known for his raw street persona, was one of the celebrities who supported Tinubu in 2023.

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that actor Zack Orji opened up on the reason for his support for Tinubu over other presidential candidates.

Nigerians call for Portable's arrest over warning to non-Tinubu's supporters. Credit: portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The viral video of Portable Zazu drumming support for Tinubu ahead of 2027 elections is below:

More clips of Portable declaring his support for Tinubu is below:

Reactions trail Portable's threat

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions, with netizens calling for Portable's arrest. Read the comments below:

BlockMoneyo1 commented:

"Make Monday reach first and the Nigeria police never arrest Portable for this threat to innocent lives."

oluebube006 reacted:

"I hope the security agencies are seeing this madness, I won't be surprised if they don't arrest him for this nonsense his saying.."

UTDkevv8 commented:

"So you are voting for him because he’s your tribe not because of the things he has done for your country? He hasn’t done anything tangible so na only tribalism una wan use vote for am."

Chukwuebuk35554

"@LagosPoliceNG @NPF_NCCC i hope u can see that portable have openly threatened people against the next election and no arrest was done no problem."

Ademola651 commented:

"lol is this the way they tell portable they use to campaign am very curious I don’t know who is talking to with that is audacity cursing is family member."

Why Portable begged Don Jazzy

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable publicly appealed to Mavins Records boss Don Jazzy for help with his financial struggles.

The plea came in a video shared on Instagram, where Portable explained that his monthly revenue from Apple Music was too low, despite his songs being streamed widely.

He said the issue was that streams from Nigerian listeners were valued less, leaving him frustrated and in need of guidance.

Source: Legit.ng