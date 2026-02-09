Nollywood filmmaker Stanley Ontop has responded to a defamation lawsuit filed against him by actor Frederick Leonard

Hours ago, Frederick sued Stanley for allegedly defaming his reputation unprovoked for over two years, claiming the filmmaker's unfounded allegations caused him serious loss of earnings

Stanley challenged Frederick Leonard to a fight while making fresh allegations against the actor in heated Instagram posts

Nollywood filmmaker Stanley Ontop has responded strongly after actor Frederick Leonard filed a defamation lawsuit against him, sparking fresh tension between the two colleagues.

The case, made public just hours ago through Leonard’s Instagram post, accuses Stanley of damaging his reputation over a period of more than two years.

According to the lawsuit, Leonard claims that Stanley repeatedly made false allegations which harmed his professional image and led to significant financial losses.

The legal documents emphasise that the attacks were unprovoked and had gone on for an extended period, leaving Leonard with no choice but to seek redress in court.

In response, Stanley dismissed the lawsuit and declared that he was ready to face the matter in court.

He stated that he was waiting for a police invitation and insisted he was not intimidated by the legal action.

His response came through a series of social media posts where he challenged Leonard directly and used harsh language to express his position.

In another post, Stanley mocked the petition, hurled insults, and even dared Leonard to meet him in person, making it clear he was not backing down.

Stanley further accused Leonard of mistreating colleagues and questioned his personal life, adding more fuel to the already heated exchange.

His posts showed he was determined to confront the allegations head‑on rather than retreat.

Fans react to Stanley Ontop's response to Frederick's lawsuits

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@officialugeed said:

"My brother... I will always advise you, select your battles and fight wisely. If you think you are doing this for anyone, when the chips are down, no one will come for you. Use your tongue, count your teeth. I repeat, some battles are not our battles. Have a nice day."

@hairbyfirstlady commented:

"Sorry I want to ask a very honest question? Since I followed you it has been from one fight to the other biko bros why are you always fighting?"

@iam_johnjunior1 wrote:

"Stanley hope you've all the necessary information to defend yourself from this issues because at this point it's going to be a tough battle from Mr Fredrick Leonard… bro I would advise you just forget about anything concern nollywood dragging for some safety reasons oh ….. hmmm."

@import__smartly reacted:

"fred will do you waiting mercy do angela watch and see, honestly because i na like nsogbu too much tufiakwa."

@swkosy_market said:

"At least you don't get your own saga to fight make you leave other people saga alone."

@anastasia627569 commented:

"Omo you are going too far with film Lord without proof. Abeg retreat because if they catch you now, nobody go Dey supply us information. Please stop dragging film Lord,that man has been minding his business."

