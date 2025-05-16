Late Nigerian actress Nkechi Nweje will be laid to reast as details about her burial surfaced online

Veteran star Riat Edochie shared the brutal poster of the deceased and revealed that she was her sister-in-law

The graphic painting stated date and location of where the departed movie star be buried triggering reactions online

The family of late Nigerian actress Nkechi Nweje have released details for her burial arrangements.

Legit.ng reportd that Nkechi Nweje died following a brief illness.

Actress Nkechi Nweje's burial poster trends on social media. Credit: @nkechinweje

Source: Instagram

Nweje's death was announced on Firdaty March 21 by movie producer Stanley Ajemba, also known as Stanley Ontop, via Instagram.

Ajemba paid tribute to Nweje, calling her a dynamic actress and his best friend.

He remembered their last chat being during the Queeneht Hilbert's saga, when she advised him to cease.

Sharing pictures of Nkechi Nweje on his page, Stanley Ontop wrote:

"Nollywood in tears as we lost one of our vibrant Nollywood actress @nkechi.nweje After a brief illness. Couldn’t post since morning because it was like a dream to me. Ezigbo Nwanyi Onitsha Rest in peace ma’am, my best friend, she always call me on phone advising me. The last time we spoke was during Queenth saga, she said Ontop stop. Am still speechless."

A flyer shared by veteran actress Rita Edochie announced the burial plans for the deceased.

The graphic painting disclosed that Mrs Nweje will be buried on Firday March 23 in Akwa Anambra state.

The movie star furher revealed that the deceased was her sister in law as she expressed grief over her sudden death.

Rita Edochie wrote:

“WITH HEAVY HEART I BRING TO YOU. MY SISTER-IN-LAW ACTRESS NKECHI NWEJE'S OFFICIAL BURIAL ARRANGEMENT .

“COURTESY; THE FAMILY. PLEASE CHECK THE POSTER AND BE GUIDED. THIS IS SO SAD 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 BUT GOD ALMIGHTY KNOWS THE BEST. CHAIIIIIIIIIII SO 23RD OF MAY 2025 I WILL CEASE TO SEE NKECHI NWEJE ?💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 BUT NK NWANNEM , THIS WASN'T OUR PLAN FOR 2025. GREETINGS GREAT LOVERS OF RITA EDOCHIE .HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND 🙌.”

See her post below:

People react to Nkechi Nweje’s flyer

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

realiburess said:

"Chai is well may her soul rest in peace Amen 🙏."

prettychinny782 said:

"Waoooo that's my area ... Rest on mama."

emekaokoye14 said:

"God knows best."

officialblessingnwankwo1 said:

"Lord have mercy😢."

soniaogiri wrote:

"I still can’t believe this."

kevinikeduba said:

"A very sad one 😢."

oluchukwuekeubadim wrote:

"May her soul continue resting in the Lord."

ngo_chinye said:

"So sad and may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace Amen 🙏."

chisomasanya wrote:

"Rip mama💔."

zitaamuche said:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace Amen 🙏🙏🙏."

Actor Columbus Irosanga dies

Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood was thrown into mourning after veteran actor, Columbus Irosanga, known for his role as a native doctor, passed on.

Though details about the unfortunate incident were not stated, it mentioned that the actor was an academic in the Delta region in Nigeria.

Ironsanga was known for his great act as a powerful chief priest 'Igbudu' in a Nollywood blockbuster movie Isakaba shot in 2001.

Source: Legit.ng