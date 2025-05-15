Nigerian singer Portable is making headlines over his latest spiritual move in full glare of the public

The Zazu Zeh crooner drew the attention of many with a video of him undergoing deliverance on the roadside

Portable’s display triggered a series of reactions from netizens, with some of them sharing what they believed to be his motive

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, is making headlines after undergoing deliverance on a roadside.

The Zazu Zeh crooner recently took to his Instagram page to update netizens about his latest spiritual move. The controversial music star has been known to openly practice the three major religions: Islam, Christianity, and traditional worship.

Portable undergoes roadside deliverance with white garment church members. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

On Instagram, Portable posted a video of himself surrounded by some white garment church clerics during what appeared to be a deliverance session.

The session took place on a roadside with one of the white-garment church members pouring water from a bottle on the singer’s body. During all of these, Portable was seen looking up at the sky while seemingly reacting to the prayers being said for him.

The video was accompanied by a caption where more prayers were said for Portable. It read:

“NO EViL SHALL BEFALL YOU🙏 UR PROGRESS IS MY HAPPINESS💃😁 WiSH YOU ALL I WISH MYSELF.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable undergoes roadside deliverance

The video of Portable’s roadside deliverance session was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. While the majority of them were amused by it, others noted that the Zazu star was skilled at doing things for clout.

Portable's roadside deliverance is causing a stir online. Photos: @Portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

______lade09 said:

“This guy na character 😂😂😂😂.

Chanteloamen wrote:

“How many times will they deliver Elizabeth Joyce 🤦‍♀️.”

Oluwadarasimi1234 said:

“God abeg 😂😂.”

Thatgurl_nora02 said:

“They deliver this guy every 2 market days 🤦‍♀️.”

Atinuke_obanla1 wrote:

“He needs it.”

Chic_by_simi said:

“He really needs it. I pray God delivers him.”

Rionaaccessories_ said:

“Portable case pass deliverance 😂😂😂.”

Partypeoplenigeria wrote:

“How much deliverance does one person need...even his demons are extra stubborn 😂.”

Aina_orosun222 said:

“I no sure if this guy know God.”

_cherii_coco said:

“Portable will always trend 😂😂😂 thank God he never cause wahala this week.”

Ak.com_comedy_ wrote:

“OMO before una go fit fall this guy go hard gan ooo 😂… as you dey see am so, Alfa dey him back, pastor dey him back, even babalawo (herbalist) dey him back 😂😂.”

_cherii_coco said:

“This guy dey do all the 3 religion together 😂😂.”

Portable calls on God after Saheed Osupa drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable reacted after he was finally released from detention following his drama with Fuji star, King Saheed Osupa.

In a video posted online, the singer was seen in a moving car, as he sang praises to God, asking Him for help, as he has too many enemies.

The Zazu star's video divided his fans, who stated that he needs to stop disrespecting people and landing himself in trouble. Recall that Portable was granted bail by an Upper Area Court in Ilorin, Kwara state, following a case with Saheed Osupa.

