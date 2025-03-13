A Nigerian man has shared his views on "Love in Every Word", a movie which is currently trending online

The man said the movie, made by Omoni Oboli, has benefited the actress in many ways after it became a hot topic

In his Facebook post, he said the movie gained over 6 million views in two days and has attracted more subscribers to Omoni Oboli TV

More Nigerians are reacting to "Love in Every Word", a move made by Omoni Oboli.

The movie, which is trending on YouTube and other social media platforms, has continued to garner reactions and hot takes.

Comments about the movie have centered on Uzor Arukwe, one of the actors who starred in the movie.

Some people have accused him of portraying Igbo people in bad light but others have said they enjoyed the movie thoroughly.

The latest opinion is coming from Sales Guru, a Facebook user who chose to focus on what the movie has achieved so far in terms of statistics.

In his opinion, the movie, "Love in Every Word", has benefited the Omoni Oboli TV channel greatly since it was released..

According to him, one of the benefits is that it has attracted more subscribers to the channel

He said the movie garnered millions of views in a few days after it was published on YouTube.

His words:

"But, in 3 days, her recent movie is currently at 6.2 million views. Beyond the views, this movie has arguably given her the kind of publicity and recognition that her entire career previously has not given to her. Since Saturday, the movie was released, her channel has grown by over 100k new subscribers."

Guru said the movie's makers may not have envisaged that it would garner such views.

His wrote:

"I'm pretty sure that all those involved in this project did not envisage this level of acceptance from the people and success for the movie. There was nothing special she did in terms of promoting the movie. But, then, time and chance has happened to this. This is a true story of entrepreneurship. Plenty of failures and then, one massive success hits you and wipes away all the pains of the past. I am praying for my fellow entrepreneurs and business owners, do not give up. You may have done all that you need to do but no headway. The alternative is never to give up."

Facebook reactions to Omoni Oboli's movie

Daniel Bride said:

"I was pondering on this exact same thing yesterday. But mine was from the angle of Bambam. She hasn't been a really popular person in this field but just this one act has littered her name on the streets of social media. All it takes it's just that one call,one referral,one idea and the list goes on. But you can never get to this if you stop trying."

Omoni Oboli addresses copyright concern

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli was embroiled in social media drama over her newly-released movie on YouTube.

Shortly after its release, netizens started to point out its similarities with another movie also on YouTube.

Omoni Oboli took to her Instagram page to address the situation, and netizens dropped their hot takes on the matter.

