Mr Macaroni's daughter Motunde has brought in another love interest for marriage, Igala-born singer Black Fab

Many celebrities have shown interest in her and came to ask for her hand in marriage, but her father always finds fault in them

Don Jazzy, Jide Kosoko, Aproko Doctor, and a host of other celebrities have tried but failed with her

Content creator Mr Macaroni always looks for a befitting suitor for his daughter Motunde. Many celebrities have shown interest in her, but he always has a reason to turn them down.

Motunde has excitedly introduced Igala singer Black Fab as her new love interest in the new comic sketch. As Motunde's latest suitor, Black Fab brings a magnetic presence and a touch of musical flair to the series, captivating audiences with his charisma and talent.

Singer Black Fab joins Motunde's love interest. Photo: iamblackfab

Source: Instagram

The chemistry between the leading characters, Mr Macaroni, Motunde, Mummy Wa, and Black Fab, is undeniable. They infuse each scene with infectious energy and charm.

Singer Black Fab is known for his soulful melodies and captivating performances. He seamlessly blends into the ensemble cast, adding depth and intrigue to the storyline.

See the snippet below:

How fans reacted

Netizens react to Motunde's latest love interest and Mr Macaroni's reaction with mixed reactions.

@bankulli

"Yepa, I don enter wahala o"

@modola_

"Motunde, who be this Sarkolive again?"

@pricelessmorgan

"Igala men are so special. @iamblackfab you’re doing well brother"

@l.a.d.iiii:

"Na in-law wea calm down they the give car"

@fummzydfoods

"This first time Motunde brought a responsible man and Daddywa messed it all up. Well you need to take her for deliverance cos this is not ordinary."

@rosslyn.daniel.3

"Best husband for Motunde but daddy wa don miss yan"

@maree_mzee

"Big Masquerade, Big Artiste, Big Actor na only you"

@tiantia_of_themosthigh

"Best inlaw, @mrmacaroni1, no miss this opportunity oo"

@ofilisnaps

"which kain inlaw be this"

@iambarachi

"It’s that fire that will burn you . Fabulous black fab."

@queen.idakwo

"See fine boy nauuu"

Black Fab has continued to make his mark on the entertainment scene. His collaborations with Mr Macaroni and the rest of the cast testify to his versatility and talent.

With his infectious charm and magnetic stage presence, Black Fab is sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers as he brings a touch of romance and music to the beloved Mr Macaroni Series with Mummy Wa and Motunde His Love

Mr Macaroni speaks on abandoning Christianity and Islam

Debo Adebayo, aka Mr Macaroni, shared interesting things about his life on Biola Bayo's podcast, Talk to B.

The actor said he doesn't practice any religion but claimed his father is a Muslim, while his mother is a Christian.

He noted that he had experimented with both religions but eventually reached a point where he decided to abandon them both.

Source: Legit.ng