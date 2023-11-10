An old interview of renowned Afrobeat star Davido revealing how many tattoos he has on his body trends online

Davido, during the interview, revealed how his dad reacted the first time he saw some of his tattoos

The singer also shared how he used to hide his tattoos from his father for years before he was finally caught unaware without his clothes on

An old interview by Afrobeat superstar David Adeleke, better known by his stage name, Davido, recently resurfaced online.

Davido revealed during an interview with Toolz Demuren how his dad reacted the first time he saw his tattoos.

An old clip of Davido speaking about his dad and his tattoos trend. Photo credit: @davido/@onejoblessboy

Source: Twitter

He revealed that for years, he had been hiding his tattoos from him by wearing long sleeves and big clothes that would cover his body.

Until one day, his dad came home unexpectedly and caught him sleeping without his clothes on. He noted that his father smacked him and asked what were all the drawings all over his body.

Davido reveals how many tattoos he has on his body

The singer shared during the interview with Toolz that he had 27 tattoos.

We reckon he has a lot more because the interview was over 10 years ago. He has since then gotten new ones for his late son, Ifeanyi and his wife, Chioma.

Watch an excerpt of the interview below:

See how fans reacted to Davido's interview

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng off the clip:

@DisMaro0:

"The woman wan to knack the boi look in the eyes."

@HansonErere:

"Davido is such a Fine boy."

@Tobby707:

"It is the Kileleyi for me. Davido's dad is such a proper Yoruba African parent."

@call_me_leye:

"They are always shy around toolz all these artists got crush on her way back."

@sammy_side:

"His tats are so Fresh❤️."

@dohtunn:

"27 tattoos in 2012 how many does he have now. Davidooo the artists."

Davido tattoos faces of his children on his body

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido shared a clip of some of the tattoos he recently added to his collection.

The Afrobeat star, known for his devotion to his kids, honoured them as he drew their faces on his body.

In a video posted to his Instastory, the father of five was seen lying down while showing the different faces of his kids tattooed on his body.

