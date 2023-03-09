Actress Ebele Okaro could not hold back her tears as her junior colleague Ruth Eze stormed her movie set to surprise her

As Eze sprayed her money, the veteran movie star revealed she had not seen cash physically in over a month

In her caption, Eze revealed how her 'mama' changed her life for good in the industry and reiterated her love for her

A video on actress Ruth Eze's Instagram page revealed the moment she showed up on a movie set her senior colleague Ebele Okaro was working on to surprise her.

It was the veteran actress' birthday, and Eze, who calls her 'mama,' surprised her with a lovely photo frame and money.

Ebele Okaro in tears as Ruth Eze sprays her money Photo credit: @her_majestyrutheze

Source: Instagram

After exchanging pleasantries and giving Okaro the frame, Ruth brought a bundle of money from her pocket and sprayed her 'mama'.

Mama Okaro burst into tears almost immediately as she thanked her junior colleague for being consistent with the amazing gesture.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the caption, Eze revealed how God used Okaro to speak to her and give her headway in her career five years ago.

She wrote:

"The other day for my darling Mama @ebelleokaro This is one woman I love with all of my heart bcos she has the purest of hearts ❤️❤️Happy blessed birthday, my darling mami @ebelleokaro I will do this again and again, and again bcos u deserve itOne day I will tell the world what just sitting with u 5years ago has done to my life, how u advised me to leave Lagos and come to the East when u came to film at my house in Lagos with @estherene and @frankincenseecheben I was also featured in that movie."

Watch the emotional video below:

Netizens react to Ruth Eze's video

obeng6075:

"Who is cutting onions "

cynthial_lawrence001:

"Mummy yuh can cry "

officialblessingnwankwo1:

"So emotional❤️ Tnx dear."

official_redbedroom01:

"This is so emotional "

angelgideon72:

"Wow this is beyond love thank you her majesty. God bless you more."

precious.okorie.9404:

"This made me cry , God bless you ma'am."

realamakabliss14:

"You’re such a sweet soul nne. As you always find joy in celebrating others especially your senior colleagues, may celebration never seize in your live, may you always be celebrated you have won my heart and I love and admire your generous heart a lot❤️"

diasy_diamond:

"This is so lovely I just wished one celebrity here see how to suprise someone not over doing it …let her open the gift herself.

E-money surprises comic actor Yaw with brand new Land Cruiser

Popular on-air personality and comic actor Yawnaija became the proud owner of a new Land Cruiser.

Yaw was one of the beneficiaries of billionaire E-money's benevolence on his birthday.

Instead of getting spoiled with gifts on his birthday, E-money decided to appreciate the wonderful people in his life with expensive gifts.

Source: Legit.ng