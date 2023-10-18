Kunle Afolayan has shared an interesting detail about a scene in his newly released movie dubbed Ijogbon

The filmmaker revealed the scene in the movie shot at a white garment church was a real service

Kunle, however, warmed hearts after he revealed himself along with the movie crew, donated money collected as an offering to the church

As Kunle Afolayan's new movie Ijogbon continues to gain attention and positive reactions from movie lovers, the talented filmmaker has opened up on exciting details about a scene.

Afolayan, in a statement, revealed that a scene shot in a white garment church in Oyo Oke was actually a real service.

Kunle Afolayan reveals white garment church service in Ijogbon was real. Credit: @kunleafo

Source: Instagram

The actor shared a video showing the process they underwent to construct a shade in an opening space, which they used for the church service.

He also shared heartwarming details on how the movie crew donated the offering they received to the church.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Afolayan wrote:

"Fun Fact: We had a real church service and the Director took offering from every cast and crew and donated it to the church."

Ijogbon was released via Netflix on October 13, 2023, and has got people talking on social media.

Watch the video Kunle Afolayan shared below:

Fans gush as Kunle Afolayan shares fun fact about church used in Ijogbon movie

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages, see them below:

rubyakubueze:

"The most hilarious day on set."

gbemstar:

"Ingenious concept…a real service in an amazing movie to showcase that we peacefully encapsulate different beliefs within our African communities! KAP did it again."

abiii.gram:

"You created an incredible film while also giving back to the community. Inspiring!!"

adebunmikhad:

"Very brilliant movie,,,I love the picture quality,,,and that town is very beautiful."

iam_ibg:

"When i saw the scene i know that man was a real pastor cause I remember the last time igbojaiye I came across him."

How Kunle Afolayan marked his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Kunle Afolayan celebrated his birthday on Saturday, September 30

In a post on his page, the movie star expressed gratitude to God for sparing his life thus far.

He also appreciated fans for their outpour of love towards him.

