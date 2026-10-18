A video from Latoyasilem Adeniyi's wedding on October 17, 2026, sparked reactions after it surfaced online

The bride's father was seen struggling to find a spot in the group photo as dignitaries filled the frame

Fans noticed how the bride's father was pushed to the far end of the group, barely visible in the picture

A wedding video involving Olori Ronke Ogunwusi and her daughter has set social media buzzing after footage from the event showed the bride's father in an uncomfortable situation during the ceremony.

Latoyasilem Adeniyi tied the knot in a grand celebration on Saturday, October 17, 2026, with notable figures in attendance, including the Ooni of Ife and the Ogun State governor.

Reactions as Olori Ronke Ogunwusi's daughter's wedding video gets fans talking. Photo credit@plusmedia

Source: Instagram

Bride's father struggles for space

When the parents of the bride and groom gathered outside the venue for a group photograph, the Ooni of Ife, the Ogun State governor, the groom's parents, and Olori Ronke had already taken their positions before the bride's father could find his footing.

Left with little room, he ended up quietly settling at the far end of the group, barely visible in the final shot.

Ooni of Ife attends Olori Ronke's daughter's wedding. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

The moment did not go unnoticed. Viewers who watched the circulating clip quickly picked up on the awkwardness of his positioning, with many expressing sympathy for how he appeared to be treated at his own daughter's wedding.

Here is the Instagram video of the bride's father at his daughter's wedding:

Fans React to the viral wedding clip

Social media users wasted no time sharing their thoughts on the situation:

@vokilolo observed: "Bride's Father feeling kinda awkward."

@eyinjueledumarenimi12 wrote:

"Father of the bride feels left out."

@folasadeoreke commented:

"Owe Yoruba to wipe' 'Oba ba Lori ohun gbogbo' won paaro ooo. It is well."

@lion.kunbi.adeloye.nlcf noted:

"Hummm..... Guess iyabo ojo planned her's well.."

@queen_66kg shared:

"This father may have been involved in his daughter's life if you looked, but since the stepfather is more well-known than him, they have reduced him to a spectator at his daughter's wedding.."

@tinaakwa84gmail.com8 suggested:

"The step father should have come in the reception"

@adevictorious remarked:

"Kabiyesi always talking"

Ooni of Ife and Olori Ronke at event

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a heartwarming video of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and one of his wives, Olori Ronke, surfaced online during their daughter’s lavish wedding.

The royal couple captured attention with their affectionate interaction as they were spotted holding hands and chatting warmly. In the viral clip, Olori Ronke was also seen clearing the king’s table before leaning closer to continue their conversation.

The lovely moment sparked reactions among fans, many of whom took to the comments section to share their observations about the royal couple.

Source: Legit.ng