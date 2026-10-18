Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about his team's approach after a hard-fought win at the City Ground

Noni Madueke scored the only goal as Arsenal bounced back from their heavy loss to Brighton in September

The victory moved Arsenal to within three points of Manchester City ahead of a Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

Mikel Arteta has addressed what drives Arsenal's ability to grind out results, following a narrow 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the Premier League.

England international winger Noni Madueke was the match-winner on what Arteta described as a demanding afternoon away from home.

Noni Madueke celebrates after scoring Arsenal's winner against Nottingham. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

The result came as a welcome response to Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in September, a result that had raised questions about the champions' consistency.

Arteta speaks about Arsenal’s mentality

Speaking after the final whistle via Arsenal.com, Arteta was candid about the varying demands each fixture places on his squad, acknowledging that no two games call for the same approach.

“I think it depends on the game and the way the opposition wants to play,” he said.

“Today was a different one to Lille, and will be extremely different to three days' time against Bayern Munich, which will be 96 minutes man-to-man, and let's go.

“But we adapt, learn, and try to make the margins bigger.”

His comments suggest Arsenal are not simply relying on a fixed game plan, but instead building a squad capable of shifting their style to match the challenge in front of them.

The three points at the City Ground moved Arsenal to within three points of Manchester City in the Premier League table. Attention now turns to the Champions League, where Arsenal face Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The Nottingham Forest result, while not spectacular, reinforced Arsenal's resilience and ability to secure results when conditions are difficult, a quality Arteta clearly views as central to their development as a title-contending side.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Manchester City beat Ipswich Town.

The Manchester side overtook Arsenal on the prediction table for the first time this season, despite leading the league table from matchday one.

Source: Legit.ng