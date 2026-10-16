The family of gospel singer Toluwanisings broke their silence on Friday, October 16, 2026, with an official statement on Instagram

The family urged followers to disregard any news circulating online that did not come directly from their official page

Thousands of fans and supporters responded to the post with an outpouring of emotion and concern

The family of Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings has stepped forward to address widespread speculation following reports circulating online about the musician's burial arrangements.

In a post shared on Instagram on Friday, October 16, 2026, the family appealed directly to fans, friends, and loved ones, asking them to exercise caution about the information they consume online. The statement made clear that no burial arrangements had been confirmed at that point, and that the family's official page remained the only credible source of updates.

Toluwanisings' family debunks reports about his burial plans. Credit: toluwanisings.

Source: Facebook

"Good evening friends, family & fans home & abroad. Please let's not pay mind to any news online if it's not from this page. Please let's take note. No burial arrangements as we speak. Thanks for your support & prayers," the post read.

Family urges public to await official updates

The statement drew significant engagement, with over 5,300 people liking the post within hours of it going live. The family's appeal comes at a sensitive time, with many mourners and well-wishers eager for information about what comes next.

By directing the public solely to their verified page, the family signalled their intent to manage communications around this period carefully and prevent the spread of misinformation that could add to the distress of those grieving.

The family's message concluded with gratitude for the support and prayers that have poured in since news of the singer's passing began to spread.

Toluwanisings’ family urged fans to be careful about online reports during a painful time. Credit: toluwanisings.

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu's support group released a statement, mourning Toluwanisings.

The statement released by Toluwanisings' family regarding his burial arrangement is below:

Woli Agba mourns Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian and gospel minister Woli Agba paid tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

In his Instagram post, Woli Agba described the loss as heartbreaking, using the phrase “Sunset at Midday” to reflect the singer’s untimely passing and recalling the impact of his unique voice.

He prayed for God to comfort the late singer’s wife, children and other loved ones, ending his tribute with a farewell message: “Sing with the Angels, Bro.”

Source: Legit.ng