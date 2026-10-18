APC chieftain and former Niger State Commissioner Jonathan Vatsa resigned from the ruling party on October 19, 2026

Vatsa, a 13-year APC member, cited personal reasons and prior consultations with family and political associates before quitting

The resignation follows his sustained public opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket arrangement ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Minna, Niger State - Jonathan Vatsa, a former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Niger State and a prominent figure within the All Progressives Congress (APC), has left the ruling party with effect from Monday, October 19, 2026.

Vatsa addressed his resignation letter to the APC chairman of Gulu Anguwa-Gulu Vatsa Ward in the Lapai Local Government Area.

Jonathan Vatsa cites personal reasons and consultations with family and political associates. Photo credit: APC

Source: Twitter

As reported by Channels Television, Vatsa's letter was dated October 18, 2026. Copies were made available to journalists in Minna on Sunday.

"I write to inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Niger State, with effect from Monday, 19th October, 2026," he wrote.

Vatsa said the decision followed personal consultations with his family, friends and political associates, and he used the letter to also express gratitude to the party for the opportunities given to him over his 13 years of membership.

Vatsa's journey within the APC

Before the APC was formed through a merger in 2013, Vatsa belonged to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). He went on to become the pioneer Publicity Secretary of the APC in Niger State, a role in which he contributed to the party's victory in the 2015 general elections.

That same year, former Governor Abubakar Sani Bello appointed him Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism.

A cabinet reshuffle in 2017 ended his stint as commissioner, after which he was made Coordinator of Public Communication. In 2023, Governor Umaru Bago appointed him Special Adviser on Public-Private Partnership, and he later served as Special Adviser on Media and Communication before reportedly being dropped from the administration in December.

Muslim-Muslim ticket opposition

Vatsa had been an outspoken critic of the Muslim-Muslim ticket arrangement being considered at both the presidential and governorship levels ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He repeatedly warned that such an arrangement could hurt the APC's chances in the forthcoming polls and argued that political appointments and elective positions in Niger State must reflect the state's religious diversity.

His resignation adds to the wave of political realignments taking shape as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections. Vatsa did not reveal in his letter what his next political move would be.

Vatsa criticises Muslim-Muslim tickets ahead of the 2027 elections

Source: Original

Former NPA MD dumps APC ahead of 2027 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Arc Aminu Dabo, a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, resigned from the APC on October 7, 2026.

Dabo served as the APC caucus chairman in Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State before stepping down.

The former NPA chief cited personal reasons and future plans in his resignation letter to party officials.

Source: Legit.ng