UK Lists 70 Jobs With Shortage of Workers for Foreigners to Apply
- The UK government published its Skilled Worker visa temporary shortage list, naming 70 roles where foreign workers can apply
- The list covers a wide range of sectors, from construction trades and engineering to IT, finance, creative arts, and logistics management
- Eligible applicants working in medium-skilled roles on the list can apply for entry clearance, switch visa routes, or extend their current permission
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The UK government officially published its Skilled Worker visa temporary shortage list, naming 70 job roles across multiple industries where foreign nationals are eligible to apply for work in Britain.
UK Visas and Immigration released the guidance, confirming that workers whose jobs appear on the list and who are employed in medium-skilled roles can make applications to switch visa routes, apply for entry clearance, or extend their existing Skilled Worker permission.
According to the official guidance, the 70 jobs on the Temporary Shortage List will be removed after 31 December 2026, meaning no new sponsorship can be issued for them after that date unless extended.
Full List of 70 Jobs Open to Foreign Workers
The roles span a broad range of industries, from trades and technology to finance and the creative sector.
Below is the complete list of job categories included:
1. Managers in logistics
2. Directors in consultancy services
3. Laboratory technicians
4. Electrical and electronics technicians
5. Engineering technicians
6. Building and civil engineering technicians
7. Quality assurance technicians
8. Planning, process and production technicians
9. CAD, drawing and architectural technicians
10. IT operations technicians
11. IT user support technicians
12. Database administrators and web content technicians
13. Authors, writers and translators
14. Dancers and choreographers
15. Photographers, audio-visual and broadcasting equipment operators
16. Clothing, fashion and accessories designers
17. Industrial and product designers
18. Packaging designers
19. Performance make-up artists
20. Set designers
21. Visual merchandising managers and designers
22. Ship and hovercraft officers
23. Legal associate professionals
24. Insurance underwriters
25. Financial and accounting technicians
26. Estimators, valuers and assessors
27. Data analysts
28. Business support officers
29. Business systems analysts
30. Contract administrators
31. Clinical coders
32. Clinical trials administrators
33. Research coordinators
34. Business sales executives
35. Advertising and marketing associate professionals
36. Human resources and industrial relations officers
37. Information technology trainers
38. Credit controllers
39. Book-keepers, payroll managers and wages clerks
40. Box office assistants
41. Grants officers
42. Mortgage administrators
43. Revenue assistants
44. Treasury assistants
45. Pensions and insurance clerks and assistants
46. Welding trades
47. Pipe fitters
48. Metal working production and maintenance fitters
49. Air-conditioning and refrigeration installers and repairers
50. Vehicle technicians, mechanics and electricians
51. Vehicle body builders and repairers
52. Vehicle paint technicians
53. Boat and ship builders and repairers
54. Electricians and electrical fitters
55. Telecoms and related network installers and repairers
56. Computer system and equipment installers and servicers
57. Security system installers and repairers
58. Electrical and electronic trades (not elsewhere classified)
59. Steel erectors
60. Plumbers and heating and ventilating installers and repairers
61. Builders
62. Divers
63. Fence erectors
64. Industrial climbers
65. Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) operators
66. Steel fixers and underpinners
67. Floorers and wall tilers
68. Painters and decorators
69. Construction and building trades supervisors
70. Energy plant operatives
More Information On UK Skilled Worker Visa
Applicants who are unsure of their occupation code can use the CASCOT occupation coding tool provided by the government to identify their relevant category before applying.
The UK guidance distinguishes between two salary rate categories. Workers who received their first certificate of sponsorship after 4 April 2024 fall under the standard rate, while those who obtained their certificate before that date and have held a Skilled Worker visa continuously since then qualify for the lower rate.
Salary discounts for PhD holders and new entrants may also apply in certain cases.
UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.
Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.