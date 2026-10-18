The UK government published its Skilled Worker visa temporary shortage list, naming 70 roles where foreign workers can apply

The list covers a wide range of sectors, from construction trades and engineering to IT, finance, creative arts, and logistics management

Eligible applicants working in medium-skilled roles on the list can apply for entry clearance, switch visa routes, or extend their current permission

The UK government officially published its Skilled Worker visa temporary shortage list, naming 70 job roles across multiple industries where foreign nationals are eligible to apply for work in Britain.

UK Visas and Immigration released the guidance, confirming that workers whose jobs appear on the list and who are employed in medium-skilled roles can make applications to switch visa routes, apply for entry clearance, or extend their existing Skilled Worker permission.

UK opens temporary shortage route for 70 medium skilled jobs for foreign workers. Photo credit: The Times.

Source: UGC

According to the official guidance, the 70 jobs on the Temporary Shortage List will be removed after 31 December 2026, meaning no new sponsorship can be issued for them after that date unless extended.

Full List of 70 Jobs Open to Foreign Workers

The roles span a broad range of industries, from trades and technology to finance and the creative sector.

Below is the complete list of job categories included:

1. Managers in logistics

2. Directors in consultancy services

3. Laboratory technicians

4. Electrical and electronics technicians

5. Engineering technicians

6. Building and civil engineering technicians

7. Quality assurance technicians

8. Planning, process and production technicians

9. CAD, drawing and architectural technicians

10. IT operations technicians

11. IT user support technicians

12. Database administrators and web content technicians

13. Authors, writers and translators

14. Dancers and choreographers

15. Photographers, audio-visual and broadcasting equipment operators

16. Clothing, fashion and accessories designers

17. Industrial and product designers

18. Packaging designers

19. Performance make-up artists

20. Set designers

21. Visual merchandising managers and designers

22. Ship and hovercraft officers

23. Legal associate professionals

24. Insurance underwriters

25. Financial and accounting technicians

26. Estimators, valuers and assessors

27. Data analysts

28. Business support officers

29. Business systems analysts

30. Contract administrators

31. Clinical coders

32. Clinical trials administrators

33. Research coordinators

34. Business sales executives

35. Advertising and marketing associate professionals

36. Human resources and industrial relations officers

37. Information technology trainers

38. Credit controllers

39. Book-keepers, payroll managers and wages clerks

40. Box office assistants

41. Grants officers

42. Mortgage administrators

43. Revenue assistants

44. Treasury assistants

45. Pensions and insurance clerks and assistants

46. Welding trades

47. Pipe fitters

48. Metal working production and maintenance fitters

49. Air-conditioning and refrigeration installers and repairers

50. Vehicle technicians, mechanics and electricians

51. Vehicle body builders and repairers

52. Vehicle paint technicians

53. Boat and ship builders and repairers

54. Electricians and electrical fitters

55. Telecoms and related network installers and repairers

56. Computer system and equipment installers and servicers

57. Security system installers and repairers

58. Electrical and electronic trades (not elsewhere classified)

59. Steel erectors

60. Plumbers and heating and ventilating installers and repairers

61. Builders

62. Divers

63. Fence erectors

64. Industrial climbers

65. Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) operators

66. Steel fixers and underpinners

67. Floorers and wall tilers

68. Painters and decorators

69. Construction and building trades supervisors

70. Energy plant operatives

More Information On UK Skilled Worker Visa

Applicants who are unsure of their occupation code can use the CASCOT occupation coding tool provided by the government to identify their relevant category before applying.

The UK guidance distinguishes between two salary rate categories. Workers who received their first certificate of sponsorship after 4 April 2024 fall under the standard rate, while those who obtained their certificate before that date and have held a Skilled Worker visa continuously since then qualify for the lower rate.

Salary discounts for PhD holders and new entrants may also apply in certain cases.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng