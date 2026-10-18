Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold celebrated her birthday on Friday, October 16, 2026, with an all-white boat cruise party

A video of Lizzy Gold and Yul Edochie dancing together at the event surfaced on Instagram the following day

Lizzy Gold's birthday outfit caught attention online, with fans reacting to her appearance alongside Yul Edochie

A birthday video featuring Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold and actor Yul Edochie has set social media alight after it emerged from her all-white boat cruise celebration.

Lizzy Gold marked a new age on Friday, October 16, 2026, and chose to celebrate in style aboard a boat party where guests dressed entirely in white.

Reactions as Yul Edochie and Lizzy Gold dance together at her all-white birthday boat cruise amid dating rumour. Photo credit@lizzygold/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Footage from the event made its way onto Instagram the following day, Saturday, October 17, 2026, quickly drawing widespread attention.

Lizzy Gold and Yul Edochie spotted dancing

In the clip, Lizzy Gold and Yul Edochie were seen dancing enthusiastically side by side, both dressed in the party's white colour theme.

Lizzy Gold marks birthday with boat cruise, video trends. Photo credit@lizzygold

Source: Instagram

The pair appeared relaxed and in high spirits, standing close to each other as they enjoyed the celebrations. However, it was the birthday girl's outfit that became a talking point, with her undergarment visible through her dress, drawing comments from viewers online.

Here is the Instagram video of the actress and Yul Edochie at the birthday cruise:

Fans react to the birthday video

The footage sparked a wave of reactions, with many commenters bringing up Yul Edochie's estranged first wife, Judy Austin, while others focused on the pair's chemistry at the event.

@uy408826 wrote:

"Judy watching with her 5 children with sponge hair, see the life she wanted with Yul but Lizzy said No."

@atomouju commented:

"Best couple of the year."

@verified_prettyp said:

"Chaii and Judy Dey house Dey sell yellow hairs ooo"

@mgbakogulaura reacted:

"She that loves to scatter home her own home shall be scattered too we love this."

@johnoptimistkingsely wrote:

"U people should stop hiding and enjoy yourself we know everything already, yul feel free to hold her okay."

@urbangirl_life shared:

"Judy had too many children too quickly. Children need time, care and attention there will definitely be no time to pursue her career. A man will not stay home with you. I wonder what the thought process was then."

Judy Austin's ex-husband taunts Yul Edochie

Legit.ng reported that Judy Austin's ex-husband, Mr Obasi, had taken a swipe at the actress and her husband, Yul Edochie, in a post on his Facebook page.

In the post, he shared a throwback photo from when they were still married and used a new name for her while laughing. Many reacted by joining in the conversation, with many criticising the actress and Yul, while some asked him to seek redress in court.

Source: Legit.ng