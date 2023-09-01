Famous Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola is currently in a celebratory mood after his new movie Orisa sets a new record at the box office

In a trending clip shared on his page, Odunlade was seen in a black agbada with a cup of champagne while dancing joyfully after his movie hit 115m at the box office

With this record, Odunlade Adekola's Orisa is the highest-grossing movie in Nollywood so far in 2023

Ace Nollywood star Odunlade Adekola has been seen online in a hugely celebratory mood after a video of him dancing like there's no tomorrow went viral.

In the caption of the video making the rounds, the movie star noted that he was celebrating the recent feat achieved by his new movie, Orisa.

Odunlade noted that Orisa, as of Thursday, August 31st, became the highest-grossing movie of the year, hitting over N115m at the Nigerian box office.

Brother supporting brother - fans react as Femi Adebayo celebrates Odunlade's feat

It is all love between the Nollywood peers, Femi Adebayo and Odunlade Adekola, as the former takes to Instagram to celebrate the latter's recent achievement after his movie Orisa hit N115m at the box office.

In his post, Femi encouraged Nigerians to go to the cinemas to watch his colleague's new film, Orisa. Fans couldn't help but admire the love and camaraderie between the movie stars.

See Femi Adebayo's post celebrating Odunlade Adekola's Orisa:

See Odunlade's video dancing as his movie hits N115m at the box office:

See how fans reacted to the success and Femi Adebayo's response

Odunlade frightened after guns were pointed at him on Orisa Set, video causes stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that much-loved Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola stirred hilarious reactions after he shared a video showing behind the scenes (BTS) of his new movie Orisa.

To promote the movie project, currently making waves across different cinemas, Odunlade shared a video on his Instagram page capturing the moment some of the cast with guns in their hands pointed them at him.

While Odunlade was not visible in the clip, the actor, who was frightened, could be heard shouting and berating the cast for pointing guns at him.

