Actor Odunlade Adekola has shared a funny clip showing behind the scene of his recently released movie Orisa

The clip showed the moment some cast in the movie pointed their guns at the actor, who was frightened and berated their actions

As expected, the video has stirred hilarious reactions from Nollywood stars and Odunlade's fans

Much-loved Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola has stirred hilarious reactions after he shared a video showing behind the scene (BTS) of his new movie Orisa.

In a bid to promote the movie project currently making waves across different cinemas, Odunlade shared a video on his Instagram page capturing the moment some casts with guns in their hands pointed them at him.

While Odunlade was not visible in the clip, the actor, who was frightened, could be heard shouting and berating the cast for pointing guns at him.

Sharing the video, Odunlade, in the caption, wrote:

"Na God save me o."

Celebrities, fans react to behind the scene of Odunlade's Orisa movie

Netizens, including celebrities who watched the video, could not help but laugh at the movie star’s reactions.

See some of their reactions below:

man_like_yeks:

"Even for set , this guy still dey crack this thing ."

orphicial_khalifh:

"Baba werey wo make baba con die throwaway ."

undisputed_noble009:

"Me and you know say no be GOD save you."

__mojisolah:

"Baba dey fear gun Baba werey wo kudos to you All."

omoajose_01:

"But seriously is true yiu dont ayeta @odunomoadekola why the gun no answer. Abeg you get ayetea."

olamidey_haliyah:

"Very funny I keep watching and laughing but why won’t boss have bullet proof."

maryaladej_o:

"The gun know say na you get the jobcan’t stop laughing. Weldone boss O."

ebenezerayodelephotography:

"But the gun no sound na Baba. E mean say something Dey body ."

experiencedjwater:

" Abeg easy for ur gun ooh Baba no get Ayeta oo na shooting film Baba day get Ayeta."

