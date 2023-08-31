Some videos of Nigerians rebranding their cars to the colours of Afrobeat superstar Davido's car have grabbed the attention of many online

A viral clip captioned by a Nigerian on the streets of Benin has gone viral in the clip; the car repainted into the colours of Davido's Virgil Abloh's Maybach was a Toyota

Someone reacted to the viral video hailing the Nigerian singer's capacity to influence and inspire people to choose a certain path

Videos of a Nigerian who rebranded and repainted his Toyota car the same colour as that of internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Davido have sparked reactions online.

A clip captured on the streets of Benin and shared online by a Nigerian hailing Davido after seeing the video of someone who had decided to paint his car the same colours as that of OBO's famous Virgil Abloh's Maybach.

Video of Davido's Maybach and Nigerians' imitation of the car with their Toyotas. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/@davido

Source: Instagram

"Davido don cause wahala" - Tunde Ednut shares video on his page

Popular Nigerian Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut was one of the many social media platforms who shared the video on their platform.

The blogger reacted to the video saying:

"Davido don cause wahala for this Nigeria."

See the trending video below:

See how fans reacted to the video

@artp.001:

"Omo Davido is the most inspiring and influential person in Africa no cap."

@zamani_ross:

"This one na oh oh why."

@buna_xvii:

"Toyota user fit upgrade their car to Lamborghini den craze gan."

@chyddo:

"Create your own happiness, even Dangote started from 404 aka nkita. No be you kee virgil."

@quincy_focus:

"This one na Virgil agbor Maybach."

@fab00446:

"I don give up for this country."

@jordan_harkman:

"Burna version of Virgil ablor."

@damzel_buzzy:

"Dis one na baddy no be baddest oo

@official_djcora:

"This one na 0010."

PSquare brothers tease each other as Davido visits them in his N400M Maybach

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a viral clip of ace International Afrobeat superstar Davido, visiting his senior colleagues, the PSquare brothers, with his newly acquired luxurious Maybach Mercedes Benz has sent tongues wagging online.

The new ride, which cost the singer nearly half a billion naira, was quite a sight that left the PSquare brothers drooling.

One of the music duo, Paul Okoye, better known as King Rudy, while welcoming Davido, bragged that he was also set to get himself one of the limited editions of the Virgil Abloh, and his brother Jude reacted, saying, "Na lie."

Source: Legit.ng