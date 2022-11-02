Popular Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola has got people talking online as he celebrates his beautiful who recently turned a year older

Ace Nollywood screen god Odunlade Adekola declares his life incomplete without his wife being a part of it. The actor said this in a post on his Instagram page as he celebrates his wife's birthday.

Odunlade noted in his birthday post that he was the luckiest man alive to have such a beautiful woman with a good heart as his wife.

Popular Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola sparks reactions online with his birthday post dedicated to his wife. Photo credit: @odunomoadekola

The Saamu Alaajo actor also noted in his caption on his wife's birthday post that she was his best friend, and his gist partner, unlike any other person.

See Odunlade Adekola's post celebrating his wife on her birthday below:

Read some of the comments that Odunlade Adekola's post celebrating his wife on her birthday generated online:

@iamkemikorede:

"Age with multiple grace Mummy D4."

@latmanfunds:

"Happy Birthday Age With Everlasting happiness."

@yemiterry:

"Happy wonderful birthday to your beautiful wife."

@abitolani1:

"Wonderful woman's are made in November happy birthday MumD4."

@realmercyaigbe:

"Happy birthday to your madam, more Grace."

@iamnino_b:

"Happy birthday to madam more life, grace & prosperity."

@authenticmuy:

"A very special birthday shout out to your darling wife my great brother. Iku koni gba omo pa mo won lowo o. I wish her long life and abundant happiness. We admire this peaceful union and we pray it lasts even beyond eternity. Plenty love my dear sis."

@micdoyliz_42:

"Is dis your wife or senior sister or mother."

Source: Legit.ng