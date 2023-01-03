Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s partner, Jada P, caused an online buzz over her recent post on social media

The mum of two noted in her post that she will not be unhappy this new year of 2023 for anybody and it got fans talking

A number of netizens reacted to Jada’s post and some of them concluded that it was influenced by the singer’s relationship with actress Osas Ighodaro

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s partner, Jada P, has once again got netizens talking over latest post on social media.

As expected, the new year 2023 has left many people reevaluating their lives and making plans to drop old habits and start off with new things.

Jada was not left out and she took to her Instagram page to share her plan for the new year.

According to the mother of two, she has vowed not to be unhappy because of anybody in year 2023.

Nigerians react as Wizkid’s Jada shares plan for 2023

Shortly after Jada’s post was shared online, it made the rounds and drew a series of reactions from Nigerian netizens. Some of them seemed to think there was more to her post while others linked it to Wizkid’s friendship with Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro.

djfalone:

"This is 2023 o . Positive vibes only."

therealshantelhoney:

"She saw that video of OSAS with Popsy "

kaydee__babe:

"Men will embarrass you. ‍♀️"

edibles_chow:

"Osas is threatening this one"

princeemmy047:

"Una never understand say wiz na very rude boy sha, I de wait una."

v_pretzy:

"looks like majority of these celebrities relationships are sinking."

ebu_ndi09:

"Were you unhappy for somebody before?"

toks_hair1234:

"Osas dey give mama sleepless nights"

Video of Wizkid with Osas Ighodaro gets fans talking

Much loved Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, was in the news again over her relationship with top singer, Wizkid.

A video made the rounds on social media showing the movie star with the Grammy-winning singer at what appeared to be a party.

In the clip which was posted on Osas’ Instagram story, she was seen putting her arm around Wizkid’s shoulder and drawing him in to appear in her video and fellow singer, Wande Coal was also present.

