Nigerian Afro-Fussion star Asake was seen recently with the British-Jamaican rapper, Stefflon Don, dancing and vibing together in a club.

The video of the duo shared on social media has led to tons of unanswerable questions among netizens.

Stefflon Don seen together with Asake Credit: @stefflondon, @asakenewz

Source: Instagram

Stefflon Don, the ex-girlfriend of Nigerian Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy, was seen in the video, which has circulated on the internet, partying with the Organize crooner in what many speculated to be Accra, Ghana.

The video, which has stirred several reactions, has got fans airing their opinions about the link-up.

See the video of Asake dancing with Stefflon Don

Netizens react to the Video of Asake dancing with Stefflon Don:

tobijubril_:

"They want to cook odogwu. "

uzezi_anama:

"She has a thing for Nigerian me she should just change her name to Chioma, she might just find her Davido."

percentage_im:

"Burna will not like this."

martinagubata:

"Na new year be this father lord wash my brain. "

iamchristianabalogun:

"New music? Jyst curious what that collaboration will sound like??"

hsv_productionz:

"Asake .. asake .. asake . How many times I call you??. My hand no dey dis one oo."

iam_siruche:

"Make burna no see this video oo."

zenpours:

"Big engine."

_ericgaza_:

"Abi na why Burna dey para anyhow yesterday...con dey kick kick outsiders anyhow?"

aboderinbunmi1:

"If asake do anything with Steph, I swear this space no go contain asake cuz of banters .., is better make Asake shift."

itzbasito:

"Hmm Last Last remix loading."

KingMachooo:

"This is why my DAWG came to pour anger on innocent fans. Asake collect Number 1 spot from January last year, still collect ex join “Tell me what you see when you look at me."

