Young content creators Ikorodu Boiz make history as they do their first official Yoruba movie scene recreation with the epic Nollywood movie Elesin Oba

Their recreation of the Mo Abudu movie has sent netizens delirious as they hail and celebrate the young actors acting and mimicking skills

Many were most captivated the most by the little girl who played the role of Shaffy Bello, which she delivered to perfection

Netizens go wild online in reaction to the fantastic Elesin Oba movie scene recreation by the young Nigerian content creator Ikorodu Boiz.

In a viral video shared on their social media page, the young actors put up a world-class performance in the movie scene recreation of the Netflix Yoruba epic movie Elesin Oba.

Ikorodu Boiz trend online as the movie scene remake of the Yoruba film Elesin Oba goes viral. Photo credit:@ikoroduboiz

Source: Instagram

They drew content from a dialogue scene between ace Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola and veteran actress Shaffy.

Their delivery of the dialogue, facial expression, countenance and use of language has stirred reactions among netizens as they get hailed for an awesome job and for promoting Nollywood with their trade.

Mo Abudu, the producer of Elesin Oba, reacted to scene recreation with amazement while thanking the young actors for doing her movie proud.

This isn't the Ikorodu Boiz's first time going viral for a movie scene remake, but this is their first time recreating a Yoruba movie scene.

Watch the Elesin Oba scene recreation by the Ikorodu Boiz below:

See how netizens reacted to the Elesin Oba scene remake by the Ikorodu Boiz:

@moabudu:

"Thank you, @ikorodu_bois, for this wonderful re-creation. I love it. Wishing you all mega success in all you do."

@moabudu:

"And you have made history with this being your first Yoruba movie scene."

@naijaonnetflix:

"This is amazing!"

@jayeola_monje:

"Wow you guys are awesome."

@arikky_f:

"The facial expressions of the little girl."

@biliolounje_:

"The little girl is giving me so much joy."

@oyindamolamii_:

"This is so creative."

@cocodealng:

"This is so cool. Mo fe ki ara mi fuye."

@owambe_eu:

"Awesome recreation. Kudos to you guys."

Source: Legit.ng