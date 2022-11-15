The vice president Professor Yemi Osinbajo has stirred reactions online with his surprising taste in music

In a video which has made rounds on social media, the politician during a speech broke down the meaning of some trending Nigerian songs

The crowd went wild when Osinbajo got to Kizz Daniel's Buga part and he made sure to repeat for same effect

The vice president of Nigeria Professor Yemi Osinbajo managed to use some of the trending songs in the country to drive home his points during a speaking event.

In clips sighted online, the politician analyzed Burna Boy's Last Last and clearly missed the intended meaning.

According to him, 'everyone will chop breakfast last last' meant everyone would eventually matter 'last last' or succeed in the end.

In another clip, Osinbajo joyfully sang one of Asake's trending songs Organize, from his latest album.

Some of the people in the room sang along as the politician sang the chorus of the song and the entire room broke into laughter after he was done.

Osinbajo raised his shoulders high as he thrilled the audience with Kizz Daniel's Buga.

As expected, seeing how viral the song has gone, the entire audience sang the melodious chorus with him.

Nigerians react to the VP's analysis

smoke001111:

"Man listens to good music "

realsarahemmanuel:

"Before Dem use me I go use my sense "

tuderojay:

"Na pastor be this? These pastors no longer criticize circular songs. We know una formats."

chiomzy_diva:

"He’s cool tho..has a good sense of humor just like Barack Obama "

@AuntiieJess:

"Interpreted like a true Nigerian parent."

@AMJonzin:

"Prof na heartbreak no be bread and tea oo"

callme_crazzyy:

"This man dey hear jams "

@Naija_no_hyphen:

"The biggest scandal in 2022 is APC deciding to field a liability instead of this asset."

