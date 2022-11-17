A young man identified as Enochsings has given a superb performance of singer Johnny Drille's song How Are You (My Friend)

Johnny Drille, who shared the video on his social media timeline expressed his love for the rendition which has gone viral

Many other celebrities including Mavin label boss Don Jazzy have equally lauded Enochsings' performance

A young Nigerian named Enochsings, who disguises himself as an old man has warmed hearts on social media with his impressive rendition of singer Johnny Drille's How Are You (My Friend) trending song.

Like many lovers of Nigerian music, Enochsings had jumped on the duet for the song alongside Johnny Drille and it has caught the attention of the singer as well as Mavin label boss and producer Don Jazzy.

Nigerian performs Johnny Drille's song.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Johnny Drille wrote:

"I liked this a little too much "

See his post below:

See Don Jazzy's post below:

Many hail Enochsings' performance

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

kolawoleajeyemi:

"Talent ❤️❤️."

temilayo_abodunrin:

"Wow the man has a good voice ."

solomonbbuchi:

"Tag him please. You would have tagged him He deserves to be heard."

mcmakopolo1:

"Omo the baba don convert the song dope one ."

julie_kopet:

"Enoch consistency has brought him here."

garcon_liri:

"Beautiful voice. Great talent. But I couldn’t stop seeing portable sound like Ed Sheeran."

teefamous:

"I am so much in Love with this song, i am being tempted to do a cover mehnnn! ."

westfrancise:

"Buhari govt go make you find your talent by force. ."

thistemi:

"Sun a smooth and effortless delivery ❤️."

iam_plus_one:

"So, if you don hear this song on your Radio Sapa Nice one your days are numbered everyone go dey alright ."

destiny_soccerqueen_fan_page:

"The old man own na my real life version nobody Dey for me ."

Johnny Drille says he deserves to be fainted for

Johnny Drille revealed his desire to change the mindset of music lovers in the country in regard to fainting.

The singer noted that fainting for music stars is not part of Nigerian fans' culture even though it is popular on the international scene.

The Mavin singer hopes to drive a change in the music industry as he hopes to be the first Nigerian artist to be fainted for.

