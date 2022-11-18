It was a big win for a group of dancers, Ghetto Kids from Uganda, as they performed for the Qatar royal family, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, among other dignitaries

Reacting to the Ghetto Kids achievement, Nigerian comedian AY described it as a big breakthrough

Many netizens have since taken to social media to congratulate the Ghetto Kids on their latest achievement

The Ghetto Kids, a group of children dancers from Kampala in Uganda, are making headlines over a video that showed them performing for the Qatar royal family and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, among other dignitaries.

Their performance comes a few days to the commencement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghetto Kids from Uganda shine in Qatar. Credit: @ghettokids_tfug @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video from their performance, the Ghetto Kids wrote:

"Wow! its Was An amazing Night Performing Before the Royal Family, the FIFA President and different Ministers Of Qatar."

See their post below:

See a video which showed the moment they were invited to Qatar:

AY celebrates Ghetto Kids

Nigerian ace comedian Ayo Makun better known as AY, couldn’t help but congratulate the youngsters as he shared how they could get to the world stage from Africa.

In his words:

“What started off just as an ordinary dance somewhere in Africa has resulted in these Village kids being invited to entertain the world for the opening ceremony at the 2022 World Cup in Qater. What a breakthrough for them all. Wish them all the best.”

See his post below:

Netizens celebrate Ghetto Kids

See some of the reactions below:

andreachikachukwu:

"Awesome ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️congratulations to the kid, well deserved. Many more blessings and adventures for them."

officialbigv:

"The future is in Africa. Everyone wants to associate with the talents in Africa. God bless dem. Even Hollywood don de steal our stories."

bussy4purpose:

"A man's gift will make room for him...super excited for them."

murjamoh:

"This is the most beautiful thing I have seen today so happy for them ."

