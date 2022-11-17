Much-loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, caused an online buzz with his sold-out show at the Madison Square Garden

In one of the trending videos from the event, the music star was seen sharing strong words of motivation with fans

Wizkid advised the audience to always vibrate love, accept love and joy as well as all the good things of life

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has continued to get many netizens talking about his successful show at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

A number of videos made the rounds from the show, including one where the singer gave his audience strong words of motivation.

In the viral clip, Wizkid was seen telling his fans to accept love and joy into their lives.

Wizkid trends as he motivates fans at the sold-out MSG show. Photos: @wizkidnews, @tooxclusive_com

Source: Instagram

According to him, he wants them to always vibrate love, accept love and joy, and also accept the good things of life.

He said:

“I want you to always vibrate love and accept love, accept joy, accept the good things of life.”

The large crowd let out an excited scream as the music star motivated them.

See the viral video below:

Nigerians react as Wizkid tells fans to accept love and good things of life

The video from Wizkid’s MSG show trended online and it impressed many netizens. Read some of their comments below:

itz_henric:

"E easy to talk."

crownbee01:

"New era Michael Jackson."

shemack_efficy22:

"Expensive shiiiittttt and expensive life style.... Michael Jackson of our time, common see wears now."

official_bashy:

"Baba NLA to the world, POPSY YIN."

richwyse:

"More love less ego."

jahswill_willy:

"Evangelist Ayo Balogun."

igwe_micky:

"African Michael ️ Jackson."

DJ Tunez dedicates song to Davido at Wizkid's MSG show

Nigerian singer, Davido, was remembered in his trying period at Wizkid’s show in Madison Square Garden in New York.

Many weeks after the singer and his bae, Chioma, lost their three-year-old son, Ifeanyi, his fans have continued to show love to him in different ways.

The disk jockey at Wizkid’s show, DJ Tunez, dedicated a moment to remember Davido by playing one of his hit songs.

Source: Legit.ng